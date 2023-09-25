Kavango Engineering becomes ‘INEOS Kavango’ following the acquisition

Grenadier conversions planned for conservation, safari, filming and healthcare roles

Acquisition galvanizes Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s vision of the Grenadier playing a key role in conservationactivities

Lynn Calder, CEO of INEOS Automotive, said, “We are thrilled to welcome the Kavango conversion experts into the INEOS Automotive team, expanding the capabilities of both companies to better serve these specialist use cases worldwide.”

INEOS Automotive has acquired Botswana-based Kavango Engineering, one of southern Africa’s most respected and established vehicle conversion specialists. The business has been renamed INEOS Kavango.

Ideally located in Maun, northern Botswana, at the gateway to the Okavango Delta, INEOS Kavango’s 5,000m2 premises includes extensive fabrication and assembly facilities. Its highly skilled 70-strong workforce completes around 200 conversions a year. Members of the team that founded Kavango Engineering will remain involved in the business.

INEOS Kavango will expand its current activities to encompass ground-up conversions and ongoing maintenance of Grenadier Station Wagon and Grenadier Quartermaster pick-ups for a wide range of use cases. These include extensive specialist modifications for the conservation, safari, anti-poaching, veterinary, primary healthcare and film production sectors. To accommodate future business growth, land adjacent to the existing INEOS Kavango site is earmarked for further development that will double the scale of the operation.

As a proof of concept, in late 2022 INEOS Kavango created a Safari Grenadier from a donor production prototype vehicle. Engineering modifications were minimal, centering on a slightly raised ride height, and relocating the Station Wagon’s roof-mounted switchgear to the center console. The original roof has been replaced by a lightweight roll-back canvas top with foldable windscreen and the usual tiered seating has been added to maximize passengers’ views.

“This acquisition will help INEOS Automotive realize the vision of INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the Grenadier to play a key role in critical conservation and environmental programmers worldwide,” says Lynn Calder, CEO of INEOS Automotive. “Bringing the Kavango team in-house also means it can work closely with our engineering and manufacturing teams to optimize processes to supply conversion-ready vehicles so we can better serve these specialist use cases worldwide.”

Charles van Rensburg, CEO, INEOS Kavango said: “Botswana is recognized as a global leader in conservation, and we will continue to support its work and that of other countries and organizations across Sub Saharan Africa. In addition, there are a broad range of opportunities across other sectors that always need durable, capable off-road vehicles with purpose-built bodies to perform specific roles. Our objective is to sustainably grow the business over the long-term. That means developing a broader portfolio of services, adding further high-skilled jobs and diversifying the local economy to the benefit of the community.”

About INEOS Grenadier

In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective of 4x4 development and manufacturing.

Combining rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour, the Grenadier will be a truly uncompromising 4x4 built from the ground up. Engineered to overcome all conditions, it will provide best-in-class off-road capability, durability, and reliability to those who depend on a vehicle as a working tool, wherever they are in the world.

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS (www.ineos.com), a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. It employs 25,000 people across 39 businesses, with a production network spanning 183 sites in 29 countries. From paints to plastics, textiles to technology, medicines to mobile phones, materials manufactured by INEOS enhance almost every aspect of modern life. In 2021, INEOS had sales of $65bn.

