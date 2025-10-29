Reimagining salary disbursement through a powerful fintech -remittance alliance, ushering in a new era of speed, security, and financial inclusion across the UAE.

Abu Dubai, UAE — Index Exchange has partnered with botim money to extend botim’s fully digital and compliant Wage Protection System (WPS) payroll solution in the UAE. The service is designed to simplify and streamline salary disbursements while providing companies with a faster, fully digital payroll process.

With a shared focus on advancing financial inclusion, the integration allows Index Exchange to support its business network through botim’s fintech ecosystem. Companies can manage payroll efficiently, while employees gain access to their wages via the botim app.

Through this innovative platform, employees can manage their finances, transfer money locally and internationally, pay bills, and save, all within a single, secure, and user-friendly experience.

“Innovation thrives on collaboration,” said Hamad Jassim Al Darwish, CEO of Al Hail Holding. “By combining the trust and heritage of Index Exchange with the agility of botim money, we’re enabling a payroll ecosystem that benefits both businesses and their employees, faster, simpler, and more transparent.”

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s commitment to expanding digital access and empowering communities through a more inclusive, technology-driven future.

“Through this partnership, we’re connecting payroll to a broader financial ecosystem,” said Ahmed Mourad, Chief Operating Officer of Astra Tech. “By extending botim money’s payroll capabilities, we’re simplifying how salaries move across the UAE making access to earnings instant, secure, and digital. It’s a step toward building a more connected financial ecosystem that empowers both businesses and workers.”

Together, botim money and Index Exchange are redefining how salaries are paid, transforming payroll from a manual process into a frictionless digital experience that strengthens trust between employers and employees.

About botim money

botim money, formerly PayBy, is part of Astra Tech’s ecosystem and powers the financial services layer of botim, the region’s fastest growing AI-native and fintech-first platform. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, it provides secure and user-friendly financial services to millions across the region. With SVF and RPSCS licenses, botim money offers digital wallets, money transfers, lending, remittances, and in-store and online payments. Its B2B arm, botim money business, supports enterprises with point-of-sale systems and fintech-integrated payroll solutions, helping businesses streamline operations with greater compliance and control.

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is one of the oldest and most trusted exchange houses in the UAE, offering secure and regulated financial services including remittances, currency exchange, and payroll solutions, with over 49 years of operations. With decades of industry expertise and a vast network of branches, Index Exchange is committed to facilitating safe and accessible financial transactions for individuals and businesses alike.

