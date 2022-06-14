The acquisition provides customers of digital marketing leader Incubeta with extended access to SEO, PPC, Creative and Social Media solutions in the Middle Eastern and Northern African territories while broadening its global expertise by 40+ talented in-region specialists

London: Leading digital marketing group, Incubeta today announced its acquisition of Dubai-based integrated digital marketing agency Bruce Clay MENA, specialists in search, social and creative. This acquisition, the fourth in 12 months for Incubeta, will expand its global presence in the Middle East and North Africa, allowing the group to continue driving growth for clients through their expertise, and best practices in media, technology and creative.

Operating in 17 countries globally, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of bespoke, localized digital solutions to unlock and amplify business growth potential. Established in 2015, Bruce Clay’s MENA office is part of the Bruce Clay Inc. network and has delivered SEO, PPC, Creative and Social Media solutions for well known brands, such as McDonalds, Johnson & Johnson, Zoflora and Canon. Together Bruce Clay MENA and Incubeta will drive growth for clients, and the group, in the Middle Eastern and North African markets.

Lars Lehne, Group CEO of Incubeta comments: ”This acquisition fits squarely with our ongoing strategy of acquiring companies that complement our core business growth. Having Bruce Clay MENA join the Incubeta family opens up an endless avenue of opportunity for us in the services we can provide, the work that we can do, and the culture that we continue to build. I’ve no doubt that they’ll contribute to our overall success as a business, a brand and a partner.”

Sitting under the Incubeta brand, Bruce Clay MENA will have access to Incubeta’s full scope of services, including Incubeta’s exclusive Google Marketing Platform relationship. As such, Incubeta MENA will provide clients with a fully integrated, end to end digital offering beyond their founding specialisms.

Michael Ossendrijver, CEO of Incubeta EMEA and Chief Growth Officer comments: “We're over the moon to welcome Bruce Clay MENA to the Incubeta family. For the overall digital marketing industry in MENA, this means two leading specialists have joined forces to become a digital powerhouse in the region. Bruce Clay MENA's regional expertise and amazing team will complement Incubeta's world-class network of experts and channel partnerships to drive tangible growth for clients all across the region. ”



Gaurav Aidasani and Bruce Clay, Co-founders Bruce Clay MENA, comments:

"We are thrilled to see that Bruce Clay is entering a new era through this acquisition, facilitating its expansion within the entire MENA region. Additionally, we would like to congratulate Neal and his team on achieving excellence across the business. We look forward to this new journey together with Incubeta and attaining great heights."

Neal Patel, Managing Director of Bruce Clay MENA comments: “Once Incubeta showed an interest in our business and after meeting the leadership team, it was an easy decision for us to pursue this partnership. These are truly exciting times for Bruce Clay MENA, as through the Incubeta brand we will infuse deep performance marketing knowledge and experience into our team and agency offering – unlike anything there currently is in the region. Additionally through Bruce Clay MENA, Incubeta are acquiring world class SEO, social media and creative talent that will help provide a fully integrated end to end solution to clients. The opportunities we will open together are super exciting and the team and I can’t wait to get going!”

-Ends-

About Incubeta

Incubeta is a marketing partner built specifically to help businesses upgrade their growth. An international team of experts in marketing, technology, data and creative, Incubeta is a team of over 700 creators, thinkers, makers and doers.

Present in 22 offices worldwide, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential through bespoke, localized digital solutions with global expertise. With 20+ years of experience in the digital space, Incubeta puts the ownership and control of the customer experience back in the hands of the advertiser.

As the largest and longest established Google Marketing Platform (GMP) sales partner in EMEA and APAC, Incubeta has proven through working with top-tier brands that they are leading specialists in helping advertisers tackle complex projects such as in-housing, personalisation, data activation and advanced digital media.

About Bruce Clay MENA

Since 1996, Bruce Clay, Inc. has been a leading provider of ethical search engine optimization with an emphasis on holistic web marketing that we call “Internet marketing optimization”. This includes using SEO, pay per click, social media marketing, content development, web design, website analytics and conversion rate optimization to provide a comprehensive online marketing strategy for your business.

Bruce Clay MENA started operations in 2015, at their office in Barsha Heights, Dubai. The opening of the Dubai office marked the entry of the SEO specialist in the Middle East, to better service their partners and optimize their presence in the region, eventually adding key creative and social media expertise to provide an integrated digital offering to all clients.

Bruce Clay MENA forms part of the Bruce Clay, Inc. network which is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional international offices located in Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, New Delhi and Los Angeles.