Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Brain Co., a Silicon Valley based AI company, to co-develop next-generation artificial intelligence products and solutions.

The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at GITEX Global 2025, brings together Inception’s applied research and product innovation capabilities with Brain Co.’s Silicon Valley AI platform and product capabilities. The collaboration will focus on developing scalable and explainable AI enterprise applications tailored to the needs of sectors such as public services, healthcare, energy, and helping organizations achieve measurable outcomes through trustworthy and effective AI.

The collaboration comes as 65% of Middle East organizations plan to increase investment in AI, reflecting the region’s commitment to integrating intelligent technologies across key sectors. Enterprises are prioritizing trusted, domain-specific AI systems that balance innovation with sovereignty, scalability and transparency. These are capabilities central to the combined strengths of Inception and Brain Co.

Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception, said, “At Inception, we are focused on turning advanced research into solutions that deliver lasting value for businesses. Partnering with Brain Co. allows us to apply that mission at scale, building AI solutions that are not only high-performing but trustworthy and aligned with real-world outcomes. By working together, we can empower governments and enterprises to modernize critical sectors, enhance decision-making, and drive sustainable growth through authentic intelligence.”

Clemens Mewald, CEO of Brain Co., said: “This collaboration brings together complementary capabilities to fully realize the potential created by AI across enterprises. By combining Brain Co.'s Silicon Valley based AI expertise with Inception’s capabilities, we can deliver AI applications that deliver real measurable value to our joint customers.”

At GITEX Global 2025, Inception is showcasing its latest AI innovations under the theme “Authentic Intelligence. Real Impact.” Featured across both the G42 District in Hall 6 and the Government Hall in Hall 18, Inception’s participation highlights its role as the intelligence layer powering G42’s Intelligence Grid, demonstrating how purpose-built AI is shaping enterprise and national transformation.

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific as well as industry-agnostic products, built on a rich heritage of research and development. Within the G42 ecosystem, Inception functions as the core intelligence layer – transforming data and compute infrastructure into real-world, applied AI solutions. Key products include (In)Sight, (In)Alpha, (In)Procurement, (In)Climate and (In)Health, each designed to empower organizations with AI-driven insights that enable efficiency and innovation. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that enhance different business functions such as human capital, customer experience, productivity and process management. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to making a positive societal impact. Through QudraTech, an AI-capacity building program for talent upskilling and remote work for Emiratis, Inception actively supports the UAE’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-prepared nation. For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai

About Brain Co.

Brain Co. is an applied AI company that builds AI products for Global 2000 enterprises and governments, solving high impact real world problems like construction permitting and patient care optimization. Brain Co. uses its AI platform to accelerate the development, deployment, and upgrade cycle of enterprise AI products, eliminating the lag between AI research and business impact. For more information, please visit www.brain.co/