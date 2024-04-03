Dubai, United Arab of Emirates — Inc. Arabia, a 7awi Media Group publication, has partnered with entArabi to support the development of the Arab entrepreneurship ecosystem. By combining the local, regional, and international expertise of both publications, this collaboration aims to create a platform for startups to reach an international audience.

EntArabi, based in Saudi Arabia, brings strong local relationships and a deep understanding of the regional market to the partnership. The growth of the startup and accelerator ecosystem in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, is playing a significant role in strengthening the region’s presence on the global innovation map.

On the other hand, Inc. Arabia contributes its regional and global expertise, along with access to an extensive network of entrepreneurship platforms worldwide.

The integration of local knowledge with regional and international expertise will enable startups in MENA and the GCC to benefit from an expanded pool of resources and access to new markets, thus accelerating innovation.

“Inc. Arabia and 7awi Media Group believe in the importance of strategic partnerships that contribute to the future of innovation and leadership in the region,” says the CEO of 7awi Media Group, Anas Abbar. "Our collaboration with entArabi will allow us to support Arab startups by providing them with a strong platform to go global. The exchange of experience and resources between Inc. Arabia and entArabi will provide broader horizons for innovation and enhance the capabilities of both companies to compete globally, supporting their aspirations to achieve success in international markets," Abbar adds.

"In collaboration with Inc. Arabia, we're amplifying the visibility of MENA's entrepreneurs, shining a light on the innovators transforming our daily lives," says the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of entArabi, Talal Al Hammad. "Our mission extends beyond mere exposure; we aim to inspire, build community, and stimulate economic growth through storytelling. By highlighting a diverse range of entrepreneurial ventures and engaging our audience with interactive content, we're fostering a culture of innovation and risk-taking, essential for the region's dynamic development."

About Inc. Arabia

Inc. Arabia is an online platform and digital magazine that covers the future of technology, business, and innovation globally and in MENA and the GCC. In addition to conducting in-depth analyses of the region's top industries and businesses, it includes exclusive interviews with business owners, thought leaders, and trendspotters. It also offers business leaders practical advice about how to grow, build, and sustain their business, covering topics like marketing, sales, sourcing capital, and managing and motivating people.

Inc. Arabia, which launched in English and Arabic in October 2023, already has an audience of over 200K. It is part of 7awi Media Group.

Inc. Arabia is the regional arm of Inc. Business Media--an award-winning US-based multimedia brand for entrepreneurs that aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of risk-takers, innovators, and go-getters who are creating the future. Inc.com has an audience of more than 50 million people across its events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000, which is published annually since 1982, spotlights the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the US.

About 7awi Media Group

7awi (pronounced “Hawi”) Media Group is a leading MENA digital platform that entertains and informs millions through storytelling and innovation. It has been creating engaging, meaningful content across its platforms for the past 12 years. From its iconic lifestyle brand, Layalina, to its recently established Arab Gamerz, it has a product for each consumer, tailored to their needs.

About entArabi

"EntArabi" stands out as a premier digital platform and magazine in the Middle East, specializing in entrepreneurship, technology, and key business events. It offers insights through exclusive interviews with entrepreneurs and covers startup trends, innovations, and essential business conferences across local and regional levels. Additionally, EntArabi provides an up-to-date database that includes promising startups, key investors, and leading acceleration programs, making it an essential resource for facilitating growth and navigation within the entrepreneurial ecosystem for entrepreneurs.

