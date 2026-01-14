Impact Proximity, part of Omnicom’s IMPACT BBDO Group, has partnered with Webflow, the AI-native Website Experience Platform and a MACH Alliance member, to drive faster, high-performance digital transformation across the region.

The partnership enables Impact Proximity to deliver scalable, enterprise-level digital experiences at speed. Using Webflow, the team accelerates prototyping, feedback cycles, and stakeholder approvals, helping clients launch websites in real time, reducing bottlenecks and shortening development cycles. Clients also gain access to a visual CMS, advanced analytics, AEO, and flexible customization tools that improve collaboration, efficiency, and conversion.

As a Webflow official regional partner in the Middle East, Impact Proximity expects increased adoption as the demand for quick digital rollouts rises.

Recently, Impact Proximity developed a comprehensive digital ecosystem on Webflow for a leading investment group in Dubai. The project covered the group’s corporate platform and extended across a diverse portfolio spanning real estate, lifestyle, hospitality, entertainment, and landmark developments. By leveraging Webflow’s flexible design and management capabilities, Proximity streamlined digital operations and now manages the online presence for many of the group’s key assets. The agency’s Webflow portfolio also includes several leading government, investment, real estate, hospitality, and development companies.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Impact Proximity, a standout Omnicom Group agency, to bring the full power of Webflow’s capabilities to leading brands across the globe,” said Lisa Box, VP Partnerships, Webflow. “Their deep enterprise expertise combined with our AI-native platform enables teams to design, build, launch, and scale exceptional digital experiences faster than ever.”

“With businesses increasingly needing agile and high-performing digital experiences, this partnership allows us to deliver solutions that directly impact client performance, speed to market, and engagement,” said Nawal Momen, Projects Director at Impact Proximity.

Through Webflow, Impact Proximity has enabled clients across sectors such as real estate, lifestyle, hospitality, and government initiatives to manage corporate sites, campaign microsites, and seasonal activations all with greater efficiency, flexibility, and measurable results.

About Impact Proximity

Impact Proximity is part of Omnicom’s IMPACT BBDO Group, leveraging experience design, digital innovation, technology, and data to build scalable platforms and experiences that create measurable business impact across MENA.

About Webflow

Webflow is the AI-native Website Experience Platform that empowers teams to visually build, manage, and optimize stunning websites that offer both the consumer experience customers expect and the enterprise-grade performance and scale they need. With a visual, composable CMS at its core, Webflow gives teams full control over their websites without reliance on engineering. Its AI-driven personalization enhances user experience and optimizes site performance, helping businesses drive higher conversion rates and measurable growth. Today, over 300,000 of the best companies in the world, and more than 1,500 Certified Webflow Partners, create best-in-class, high-performing sites with Webflow