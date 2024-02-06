iMining Technologies is pleased to announce the establishment of its regional headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, marking a strategic expansion into the Middle East.

This significant move is in collaboration with Reboot Coding Institute, the first-of-its-kind on-campus coding institute in Bahrain. The partnership aims to not only solidify iMining's presence in the region but also to tap into the unique opportunity provided by Reboot Coding Institute to access a pipeline of highly skilled and industry-ready tech talent. This strategic initiative underscores iMining's commitment to fostering technological innovation and leveraging local expertise as it continues to grow its operations in the dynamic Middle Eastern market.

Reboot01, in Partnership with Tamkeen, is poised to revolutionize the tech landscape in Bahrain. By focusing on transforming students into full-stack developers, the institute is addressing the growing demand for skilled tech professionals. Armed with comprehensive skill sets and industry-ready competencies, Reboot01 alumni are primed to become highly sought-after full-stack developers, shaping the future of the tech industry.

Khurram Shroff, the Chairman and the CEO of iMining Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our venture into Bahrain with Reboot01 perfectly aligns with our vision of nurturing global tech talent. We're excited to partner with Reboot01 to develop a new generation of tech experts. Our focus at iMining Technologies has expanded towards AI, and graduates of the Reboot curriculum's Data Science & Machine Learning program, with their strong foundation in these areas, will be valuable assets to our R&D and service teams.”

Yanal Jallad, Managing Director of Reboot01, commented on the partnership, "Our collaboration with iMining Technologies signifies a pivotal milestone in advancing tech education in Bahrain. Their expansion into the MENA region introduces unparalleled expertise, enhancing career opportunities for our graduates and endowing them with a distinctive advantage in the realms of AI and blockchain. We look forward to nurturing a fruitful, synergistic relationship with iMining Technologies."

This partnership brings together Reboot01's innovative educational approach with iMining's expertise in blockchain and AI, promising to provide students with comprehensive learning experiences and employment opportunities, ultimately bolstering iMining's commitment to investing in emerging markets and supporting the growth of the tech sector.

The demand for skilled tech talent in Bahrain's thriving ecosystem aligns perfectly with the exceptional caliber of Reboot01 graduates. Their in-depth understanding of the latest technologies, honed through the institute’s rigorous program, makes them ideal partners for iMining Technologies' pioneering work in AI and blockchain, propelling both organizations towards continued success. Reboot01 are poised to fuel innovation and further attract top talent, solidifying Bahrain's position as a thriving tech hub in the MENA region .

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company’s industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Reboot Coding Institute,

Reboot01 is a leading on-campus coding school in the Kingdom of Bahrain with the purpose of establishing Bahrain as a hub for coding skills. The program delivers practical learning in a collaborative environment, situated in our state-of-the-art campus, in which graduates of the program will enter the industry as full-stack developers, a highly desired & well-paid position. Reboot01’s innovative two-year program gives students real world skills through ​​collaborative, project-based applied learning that ensures every student becomes a creative and autonomous problem-solver ready for a career in tech.

Learn more: https://reboot01.com/

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, CFO and Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.