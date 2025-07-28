Cairo, Egypt – TITAN Egypt proudly announces its achievement of two major environmental certifications, reinforced by an investment of EGP 227.2 million in 2024 in the field of environmental protection. This initiative reflects TITAN’s ongoing commitment to its sustainability objectives and reinforces the company’s roadmap for reducing carbon emissions, in line with TITAN Group’s green growth strategy.

These major certifications include obtaining Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for all cement products across its Alexandria and Beni Suef plants, and the successful completion of ISO verification of its 2024 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory following EN ISO 14064-1:2019.

The EPDs provide internationally recognized, third-party verified data on the environmental impacts of TITAN Egypt’s cement products across their full lifecycle—from raw material extraction to production. These declarations enable customers to make more informed, sustainable procurement decisions and meet the requirements of green building certifications such as LEED, BREEAM, and EDGE.

These achievements, underscored by our recent certifications, demonstrate our commitment to climate responsibility, data transparency, and continuous improvement, marking a significant step forward in TITAN Egypt’s ambition to lead the construction materials sector toward a lower-carbon future," said Amr Reda, CEO of TITAN Egypt.

He added, "They enhance our ability to support customers in meeting their sustainability goals, while strengthening our own decarbonization roadmap in line with TITAN Group's Green Growth strategy. This is further underscored by our EGP 227.2 million investment in environmental protection for 2024, representing an approximate 48% increase compared to our 2023 expenditures."

"Verification is no longer just a compliance exercise; it’s a credibility benchmark," commented Amr Nader, CEO of A³&Co. "We are pleased to support TITAN Egypt in this strategic shift, as the advisory support serving as an end-to-end strategic partner, from emissions inventory design to audit readiness, reflecting both operational discipline and climate foresight."

TITAN Egypt has undergone a rigorous third-party verification of its 2024 GHG emissions inventory for both plants, with an audit by EUROCERT confirming the accuracy and completeness of emissions data across Scope 1, 2, and selected Scope 3 categories. This provides a strong baseline for future climate actions, as TITAN in Egypt is actively implementing its vision through a focused sustainability agenda that addresses both global imperatives and local challenges. Efforts include increasing the use of alternative fuels, improving energy and resource efficiency, and introducing lower-carbon building solutions.