iMile, a leading logistics and last-mile delivery solutions provider, is pleased to announce the approval for its customs clearance facility at Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA). This development will allow iMile to manage customs clearance in-house, streamlining operations for both B2B and B2C shipments and improving overall efficiency.

With this strategic move, iMile is set to expedite the customs process, offering faster clearance times, enhanced shipment visibility, and greater control over logistics. This shift from outsourcing customs clearance to handling it internally will also result in improved compliance with customs regulations and enhanced efficiency in the last-mile delivery processes.

"Our new customs clearance facility at DAFZA will be a major milestone for iMile. It aligns with our mission to provide seamless logistics solutions while improving delivery times and increasing customer satisfaction," said Mr. Alex Chen, General Manager of iMile in UAE. "By managing the entire customs process ourselves, we are ensuring greater control and visibility for our clients, as well as streamlining operations for faster and more efficient service."

This facility will underscore iMile's commitment to operational excellence and its strategic role in advancing logistics in the Middle East. As a key player in the region, iMile has been instrumental in addressing the unique challenges of last-mile delivery across the GCC, leveraging innovative technologies to provide tailored solutions for both businesses and consumers.

As the UAE accelerates its vision for smart logistics and digital transformation, iMile remains committed to driving innovation and contributing to a future-ready economy, ensuring faster, more efficient delivery services that meet the evolving demands of the market.