Dubai, UAE: Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, announced signing a new contract with PID Owners Association Management LLC (PIDOAM), a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, to provide waste management services across its Green Community -Dubai Investments Park (DIP).

The contract signed by Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, and Saood Al Mutaiwee, General Manager, PID Owners Association Management LLC, marks the implementation of an annual contract, Imdaad will offer its market-leading waste management solutions and services across the entire Green Community- DIP in addition to The Market Mall, and some office blocks within DIP.

Commenting on the agreement, Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said: “The success of Dubai’s real sector owes not only to the unique residential, office, commercial and industrial offerings it provides but also the highest standards of quality, cleanliness, and hygiene at their premises. Over the past 15 years, Imdaad has been contributing to the growth and development of the sector by maintaining the performance, efficiency, and appeal of various real estate assets in the city with its industry-leading FM services. This stellar track record has enabled us to win the trust of leading developers and management firms such as PIDOAM, which has steadily built up a strong portfolio of highly sought-after properties under its management. Through our innovative waste management solutions, we will complement our partner’s efforts to ensure the upkeep of its assets and offer a comfortable and worry-free experience for tenants and visitors.

“Our main focus as the Owners Association Management is ensuring efficient management of the communities by collaborating and engaging with experienced and well-known partners towards ensuring efficient management of community assets. It is great that our partnership with Imdaad is progressing steadily, and this marks our 2nd contract with them for the Green Community - DIP. The implementation of the waste management solution is an important aspect to ensure the health and well-being of the community and we are closely monitoring the communities to identify gaps if any and focus on the immediate steps to resolve them as soon as possible.”

Certified by the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), PID Owners Association Management LLC works towards the seamless management of the community by ensuring smartly managed, efficiently run, and splendidly preserved communities.

-Ends-

About Imdaad

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 2007, the company is headquartered in Dubai with site offices and branches across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers within the UAE and across the GCC. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 7,000 skilled employees, representing over 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.

About PIDOAM

PIDOAM is a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC – a leading UAE based investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). PID Owners Associations Management is focussed on achieving proficient management standards and operational efficiency, representing excellent value for money on service charges, while creating a perfect ambience to live. Certified by the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and aspiring to serve as a trusted advisory firm, PID Owners Association Management delivers the entire spectrum of services for OAs, ensuring that the service charge paid by residents are efficiently utilised, based on sound accounting principles and are transparent to deliver long-term value.