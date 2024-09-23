Having been a part of Saudi Arabia for 40 years, IKEA Alsulaiman is proud to take part of its annual National Day celebrations by launching its ‘Green at Heart’ campaign. The campaign creatively showcases how IKEA’s signature blue and yellow colours create Saudi Arabia’a national green colour symbolizing unity, cultural appreciation, and the strong bond between the brand and Saudi..

A Heartfelt Connection Through Colour

‘Green at Heart’ is based on the insight that Saudi green colour is a blend of IKEA’s blue and yellow colours, which represents the harmonious connection between IKEA’s Swedish heritage and its deep-rooted relationship with the Kingdom. It acknowledges Saudi Arabia’s national pride while reflecting IKEA’s respect for and understanding of Saudi culture. The goal is to highlight the shared values and enduring connection that IKEA has formed with the Kingdom over its 40 years of operation through colour and creativity.

IKEA launches the concept on social media with a set of creative visuals that are divided into IKEA’s two primary colours with blue and yellow products on opposite ends of the visual. In the heart of the vsiuals, the products merge together to form a green colour that symbolizes the unity between IKEA and Saudi with the tagline "Green at Heart”. The campaign extends beyond the static visuals with a dynamic and emotional video that brings the concept to life and amplifies the campaign message. In the video, we see a Saudi lady seamlessly paint the Saudi flag by blending blue and yellow colours from IKEA’s MÄLA paint colours.

To complement the digital elements, IKEA set up an interactive booth in-store encouraging customers to immerse themselves in the "Green at Heart" experience. The booth’s design creatively incorporates IKEA's blue and yellow colours blending them to form the signature green theme of the campaign where visitors can take photos and share them on social media, further amplifying the campaign's reach. This initiative strengthens IKEA’s omni-channel approach, ensuring customers can celebrate both in-store and online.

“Green at heart represents a symbolic and deep-rooted relationship between IKEA Alsulaiman and Saudi Arabia for more than 40 years that is built on shared values and a mutual commitment to better everyday lives.” said Rami Rihani, Acting Chief Marketing Offer at IKEA.

Looking Toward a Shared Future

The “Green at Heart" campaign stands as a symbol of IKEA’s lasting connection to Saudi Arabia. The campaign celebrates both the past 40 years and looks toward a future filled with shared growth and deeper ties as IKEA continues to offer affordable and innovative home solutions that create a better every day life to those in Saudi.