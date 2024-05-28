Registration is open until 3 June 2024 for programs in Energy Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering to start in September 2024

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi (IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi), the first international campus of the highly acclaimed IIT Delhi, has announced its inaugural Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programs, which will prepare undergraduate students to providing solutions to meet growing demands in critical fields such as energy and digitalization.

The first two BTech programs in Energy Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering will equip undergraduates with the knowledge and skills to help tackle energy challenges, shape the future digital age, and develop software to enhance a range of industries, from analytics to finance, cryptography to information technology.

The BTech in Energy Engineering provides a range of engineering verticals to suit different interests with a focus on sustainability to address current challenges in energy production and management. Meanwhile, the BTech in Computer Science and Engineering combines theory and practical skills, focusing on AI and machine learning, with the aim of equipping students with proficiency in abstraction, computational thinking, and problem-solving techniques essential for navigating the complexities of today's digital landscape.

“Given the critical role of technology and engineering in shaping the future economy, the undergraduate programs are geared towards driving significant change in the UAE and beyond,” says Dr. Ahmed Sultan Alshoaibi, Acting Executive Director of the Higher Education Sector at ADEK.

“We aim to build a robust technological education framework to address the UAE’s digital skills gaps and accelerate the transition towards a knowledge-based economy. Through this approach, we strive to equip the future workforce with the necessary skills to tackle and help solve intricate challenges, spearheading the journey towards a smarter, more resilient world."

“At our new Abu Dhabi campus, we plan to combine the rigor and quality of IIT Delhi's academic programs with an enriching campus experience and personalized attention to enable students to learn and grow. We will provide a transformative educational experience and equip students with the skills required to take up global leadership roles in cutting areas like Artificial intelligence, digitalization, and sustainable energy,” said Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director at IIT Delhi.

Registration is open until 3 June 2024 with the two programs beginning concurrently in September 2024. The launch of the first undergraduate programs follows the inauguration of IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi’s master’s program in Energy Transition and Sustainability (ETS) in January 2024, in line with the campus goal to prepare future talent who transform the local ecosystem while making a global impact.

The BTech programs are open to Emirati and international students through a pathway of the Common Admission Entrance Test (CAET) conducted by the JEE Office to evaluate applicants’ knowledge of physics, chemistry, and math. The CAET test will be held in selected venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, and is scheduled on 23rd June 2024. Applicants must obtain a minimum EmSAT score of 1150/2000 or a minimum SAT score of 700/800 in Mathematics. Prospective students must demonstrate proficiency in English and obtain an aggregate of 75% marks or its equivalent in high school. Students with academic excellence will also benefit from scholarships covering tuition fees or IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi scholarships with varying fee waivers and stipends.

Alternatively, all students can opt for admission through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced test conducted for admissions to IITs.

Successful BTech applicants will embark on the four-year program at IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi. The campus accommodates specialized research centers with a focus on vital areas including sustainable energy, climate studies, computing, and data sciences. Additionally, it offers exceptional student facilities, advanced infrastructure, well-equipped laboratories and halls, and on-campus accommodation based on merit.

To meet the unique research and academic needs of establishing a specialized institute like IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi, the BTech programs will be delivered by local experts and seconded faculty from IIT Delhi, cultivating a dynamic learning environment for all students.

Upon graduation, the alumni of IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi will join an illustrious alumni network of graduates from 23 campuses across India. With outstanding credentials, IIT Delhi recently ranked among the world’s top 50 institutions for engineering and technology. It also scored top ranks in the global employability index conducted annually by the QS World University Rankings. IIT Delhi has been a frontline contributor to India's R&D ecosystem in sectors ranging from defense, healthcare, and rural development, to transportation, IT, and software.

IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi has been established following a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the Ministry of Education, India, IIT Delhi, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) in July 2023.

For more information on admission criteria and requirements and the CAET test, please visit the link: https://abudhabi.iitd.ac.in/.

