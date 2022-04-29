IHG is running a month-long donation drive for guests across participating hotels in the UAE in addition to a donation to the same campaign

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: This Ramadan, IHG® Hotels & Resorts one of the world’s leading hotel companies has pledged its support to Al Jalila Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to transforming lives through medical research, education and treatment in the UAE.

Throughout the Holy Month, IHG has supported the Foundation’s ‘basma’ campaign by enabling guests to donate a sum of money during their visit for iftar and suhoor to restaurants located at participating IHG hotels across the country. The additional donation by IHG Hotels & Resorts underlines the company’s efforts to positively contribute to every community it operates in.

One hundred per cent of the campaign proceeds will support Al Jalila Foundation's pioneering research into curing childhood cancer and helping children with cancer to receive the best care possible where their family are unable to fund the optimum treatment.

A member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and founded by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation is a philanthropic healthcare organization dedicated to transforming lives. Its focus on ground-breaking research, coupled with support for those unable to afford quality healthcare, is a core component of Dubai and the UAE’s ambition to stand at the forefront of medical innovation.

Throughout April, all IHG Hotels in the UAE, including InterContinental, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, voco and Holiday Inn properties have participated in a fundraising drive to support the basma campaign. Using QR codes, iftar and suhoor guests have been given the opportunity to effortlessly donate at select restaurants.

“The work of Al Jalila Foundation in helping to care for children with cancer and their families is to be applauded.” Commented Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East and Africa at IHG. “With the community’s focus on empathy, generosity, and charity amplifying during the Holy Month, we wanted to support the foundation and enable our guests to partake in the same to help bring comfort to those who are suffering hardships. We thank all our guests for their generosity this Ramadan and hope that by way of our participation, more individuals and corporate entities will be made aware of Al Jalila Foundation’s efforts and campaigns.”

“According to the World Health Organization a child is diagnosed with cancer every 3 minutes around the world. This Ramadan our basma fundraising campaign will support pioneering childhood cancer research and help children with cancer whose families are unable to afford quality treatment. Through the support of our basma partners, Al Jalila Foundation will give hope to children and their families. Our partners and donors continue to inspire us with their generosity and, every day, we witness the culture of giving that is embedded in our nation’s DNA. We are grateful to the business community for lending their support to Al Jalila Foundation to treat young cancer patients and get us one step closer to a cure.” Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation

In addition to the donation made to the basma campaign, IHG will also make a donation to the 1 billion meals campaign. The organisation’s charitable activities reflect the brand’s global commitment to creating a positive impact on the world and striving to create better communities, a better environment and better lives.

