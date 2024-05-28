Cairo, Egypt – IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Urbnlanes Development to bring two new Crowne Plaza hotels to Egypt. The dual signings will see the introduction of Crowne Plaza Cairo New Administrative Capital and the Crowne Plaza New Cairo Yellow.

Set to open in 2028, both new Crowne Plaza hotels promise a unique blend of premium hospitality and convenience for guests. True to the Crowne Plaza brand, the new-build hotels are set to deliver exceptional guest experiences rooted in blended travel that cater to both leisure and business guests, enabling effortless flexibility and balance between work and life.

Located in the iconic Levels Towers in the heart of the New Administrative Capital, Crowne Plaza Cairo New Administrative Capital is set to offer excellent accessibility to business guests looking for proximity to the nearby government ministries, administrative institutions, embassies and finance houses. The hotel will offer three dining options, including a sky bar, and will also hosts five well-appointed meeting venues to cater to the needs of corporate guests.

Crowne Plaza New Cairo Yellow, will be nestled within New Cairo’s main arteries. Part of the ‘Yellow’ mixed-use development project, the hotel will be located within short distance from business parks and Cairo International Airport. Along an all-day dining restaurant and a Club Lounge, Crowne Plaza New Cairo Yellow will feature five meeting and events venues including a ballroom.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, commented: “Signing of two new Crowne Plaza hotels in Egypt represent a significant vote of confidence and trust in IHG and the appeal of the brand. We are excited to be an integral part of these major new developments and look forward to bringing world-class hospitality to these high potential locations and contributing to the Egyptian capital’s business and leisure tourism offering.

“We believe, in Urbnlanes Development, we have a partner who shares our continuous commitment to quality of operations, facilities, and guest satisfaction to ensure the long-term success of these two great new assets.”

Eng. Emeel Abdalla, Founder of Emeel Abdalla Investments Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Urbnlanes Developments Company, commented: "Our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts marks a significant milestone in bolstering Egypt's prominence in the global tourism landscape. We anticipate that this partnership will elevate the luxurious hospitality experiences offered across all our real estate ventures, in line with Egypt's Vision 2030 aimed at advancing the tourism sector and attracting increased foreign investment. The tourism and hospitality industry in Egypt play a vital role in bolstering the national economy and fostering job creation. We are confident that the establishment of the two hotels, Crowne Plaza New Cairo Yellow Residence and Crowne Plaza Levels Business Tower in the New Administrative Capital, will substantially enhance the sector's value proposition by drawing more tourists worldwide and delivering outstanding hospitality services that surpass their expectations."

Guests of both hotels will benefit from IHG’s best-in-class loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, which provides an elevated guest experience – giving them richer benefits that can be availed on IHG’s new mobile app. The benefits range from suite upgrades and annual lounge memberships to extended check-outs, and much more, depending on the chosen benefit level.

IHG currently operates 7 hotels across 4 brands in Egypt, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites, and has a strong pipeline of 17 hotels.

