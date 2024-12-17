Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Perfectly situated for both business and leisure travelers, voco hotelsbrings its unstuffy charm and hosted service to its first location in Jeddah with the opening of a brand-new contemporary hotel voco Jeddah Gate, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ premium portfolio.

Located in Ahmed Mohamed Ali Street in the heart of Jeddah with close proximity to the Corniche and Al Balad, the new property spans 7442 square metres (sqm) and accommodates 706 contemporary deluxe, grand rooms, and suites, the biggest in Jeddah.

voco Jeddah Gate has the brand’s three hallmarks – ‘come on in,’ ‘me time,’ and ‘voco life’ – woven into its DNA. Upon arrival, guests will experience the brand’s ‘Come on in’ philosophy with a special welcome treat Hijazi Mamoul. Guests will enjoy ‘Me time’ with each of the rooms providing a combination of modern and thoughtful amenities including a 55-inch Smart TV and a Nespresso machine, with spacious spaces ranging between 28 to 38 sqm, and suites from 48 to 114 sqm. The hotel’s vibrant restaurant spaces, are where guests can experience the ‘voco life.’ Offering an unparalleled blend of modern, comfort and convenience, guests at voco Jeddah Gate can look forward to enjoying authentic and exquisite tastes of Japanese, Italian and Steaks at its bespoke restaurants while its all day dining restaurant serves a range of Arabic, Moroccan and Turkish dishes – all crafted using the finest ingredients. Furthermore, its lobby lounge, terrace and pool cafes provide a wide range of delicious beverages.

The hotel is also equipped with advanced facilities including 17 versatile meeting rooms, a business centre, and a grand ballroom capable of accommodating up to 700 guests, making it an ideal place to host corporate conferences or special events.

Guests can relax, unwind and rejuvenate themselves by visiting the hotel's expansive health club which features a 20-metre pool, a massage centre and a beauty salon while there is also a dedicated kids’ club to keep them entertained during their stay.

Ahmed Mahfouz, General Manager of voco Jeddah Gate said: “The opening of voco Jeddah Gate represents a historic moment for the brand as we enter the city for the first time. Contemporary elegance is at the heart of our design and feel at the hotel and guests will be able to see this from the moment they walk through our doors – whether they are staying overnight, visiting one of our diverse restaurants or attending a function. Every room of the hotel has been carefully planned to ensure it exceeds expectations, making their visit to the voco Jeddah Gate a memorable one.”

“This opening comes at an exciting time as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues its remarkable Vision 2030 transformation, positioning itself as a global hub for tourism, trade, and business. With Jeddah hosting numerous events throughout the year, voco Jeddah Gate's prime location near major landmarks and attractions makes it an ideal choice, offering unparalleled accessibility and convenience for both business and leisure travellers.”

Launched in 2019, in the Middle East and in the Kingdom with the opening of voco Riyadh, voco hotels has quickly become the fastest-growing brand within IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Premium Collection with properties in 18 countries. voco Jeddah Gate is the latest addition to the brand's expanding presence in Saudi Arabia, where six more openings are planned over the next five years, further accelerating its growth momentum in the region.

About voco hotels:

Designed to stand out from the crowd, voco hotels is IHG's fastest growing premium brand, offering a hotel experience that is consistently thoughtful and distinct. Each property is characterised by its individual charm, providing guests with something different while also ensuring the reliability of a global brand. With an inviting and unstuffy atmosphere, voco hotels create a space where guests can truly unwind and feel at ease. Centered around the brand hallmarks 'Come on in,' 'Me time,' and 'voco life', voco delivers delightful and uplifting experiences brought to life by easy-going and attentive hosts.

www.facebook.com/vocohotels, and Instagram www.instagram.com/vocohotels.

