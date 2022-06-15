Al Khobar: IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of its second Staybridge Suites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Al Khobar, on Olaya Street. Located at the heart of Al Khobar’s corporate and shopping centers, it is the only IHG hotel to offer long-term accommodation, making it the ideal place for corporate visitors to the Eastern Province.

With its extensive expertise in hospitality, constant quest to satisfy experienced travelers, as well as its signature suites, Staybridge Suites offers premium accommodation experiences for all its guests, allowing them to feel comfortable, connected, and at home at all times.

Exceptional Location

Situated on Olaya Street, Staybridge Suites Al Khobar City provides easy access to the city's most happening places, enabling guests to enjoy exceptional shopping experiences, such as at Al Rashid Mall and Dhahran Mall, both of which are located only a few steps away from the hotel.

The hotel is also close to Al Khobar’s corporate district, which is just 5 minutes away, and Saudi Aramco - only 15 minutes from the hotel. Moreover, its proximity to King Abdulaziz Air Base makes it an ideal choice for Aramco visitors, armed forces officials, and entrepreneurs on short or long visits, at attractive daily rates.

Exclusive Suites

The hotel offers prime accommodation, with a choice of three spacious suites – 68 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom – all of which are fully equipped with fully fitted kitchenettes, comfortable living space, modern facilities, a well-lit workplace, free high-speed Internet, exceptional bed furnishings, a velvet sofa and plenty of storage spaces. The rooms, further enhanced with panoramic views of Al Khobar, have been designed in a manner to offer unrivalled comfort, making them the perfect place for both long and short stays.

Amenities

Staybridge Suites Al Khobar City offers high-end amenities for guests. As soon as they arrive at the hotel lobby, they are welcomed with snacks, drinks, and personal care items from The Pantry, which is open 24/7. The Pantry gives guests access to everything they need without having to leave the hotel.

In the morning, guests can start their day with a healthy and sumptuous breakfast - free of cost - along with their preferred choice of tea or coffee – available throughout the day.

The Social, a restaurant that serves carefully curated international cuisines to cater to different tastes, is the ideal spot for guests to hang out at for relaxed evenings with friends and others. Free drinks and snacks are available as well.

Wellness and fitness enthusiasts can work out at the health club or take a walk in the evening at the corniche. A seafront shopping promenade is only a 10-minute drive away.

Mark A. Allaf, Regional General Manager of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Al Khobar is one of the main markets of IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Saudi Arabia is of strategic importance to our growth in the region.”

Allaf invited guests to experience the suites and studios of Staybridge Suites Al Khobar City, where more space and a greater sense of comfort and community is created to provide a one-of-a-kind stay experience that breaks down the walls of monotonous, restrictive travel.

"Our goal is to give our guests a sense of belonging to a larger community and to provide a relaxing atmosphere that helps them to focus their efforts on important things," Allaf said.

-Ends-

