Multan, Pakistan – IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, has signed a franchise agreement with Serene Tower (PVT) Ltd. to bring the Crowne Plaza brand to DHA Multan, Multan city, a key cultural and economic hub in Pakistan. The new Crowne Plaza Multan, slated to open in early 2028, will be the brand's first hotel in the city.

Positioned within the DHA Multan community, home to upscale residences, extensive commercial developments, and a PGA approved world-class golf course, the 200-key hotel will be part of the landmark Serene Tower. With its prime location along Bosan and Mattital Roads, the hotel will offer excellent connectivity across the Punjab region, positioning it to serve diverse demand drivers, including corporate travel, MICE events, and the growing golf, education, and healthcare tourism sectors.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts – India, Middle East & Africa, said: “The signing of Crowne Plaza Multan is a significant milestone in our growth in Pakistan. Multan’s rich heritage, coupled with its rapid economic development, makes it an ideal destination for a globally recognised premium brand like Crowne Plaza. Our partnership with Serene Tower (PVT) Ltd. reflects our shared confidence in the city's potential and allows us to meet the rising demand for high-quality, international hospitality experiences.”

Tahir Nawaz, Chairman Nawaz Group of Companies, (owning Serene Tower (PVT) Ltd), added: “We are proud to partner with IHG to deliver a hospitality landmark that will redefine standards in Multan. Crowne Plaza Multan will be a cornerstone of the Serene Tower development, offering world-class amenities and sophisticated design that will appeal to both business and leisure travellers. This project underscores our commitment to contributing to Multan’s urban transformation, and will be a landmark addition to the city’s skyline.”

The new hotel will feature modern guest rooms, all-day dining venues, flexible meeting spaces, a fitness centre, and a swimming pool, all designed to meet the needs of today’s discerning travellers. Embodying the ethos of the Crowne Plaza brand, the hotel will offer the seamless blend of work and life for which the brand is renowned, supported by creative design and personalised service.

This signing underscores IHG’s focused strategy to expand its footprint in high-potential cities across the region, tapping into growth driven by infrastructure development and increasing tourism. The Crowne Plaza Multan will join a dynamic global portfolio of more than 415 open hotels and nearly 150 in the pipeline.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with more than 145 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms and 6,700 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally. Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Enquiries:

Ankita Chopra

Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, IMEA

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Email: ankita.chopra@ihg.com