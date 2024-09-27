The partnership will also see Aldar’s resort in Al Dhafra upgraded to a five-star Vignette Collection resort, offering a unique luxury desert retreat experience

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is significantly expanding its UAE presence through a strategic partnership with Aldar, the country’s leading real estate developer, investor, and manager.

Through this landmark collaboration, IHG and Aldar will undertake a major repositioning project on Yas Island to transform six hotels within the Yas Plaza complex into a single integrated Vignette Collection resort. The franchise agreement involves the refurbishment and conversion of the current hotels into distinct properties within the newly named Straylight Yas, Vignette Collection. A key element of the project is to open private beach access to the complex for the first time.



The ultimate transformation will add 1,389 keys to IHG’s expanding UAE portfolio. The single operator model is designed to streamline and consolidate the property’s reputation as a premier integrated resort destination that provides diverse experiences under one unified identity.



Additionally, the partnership will also see the conversion of Aldar’s Al Dhafra region hotel, formerly known as Tilal Liwa, into a world-class Vignette Collection resort.



Scheduled for soft opening later this year, followed by full opening in Q2 2025, the upcoming Vignette Collection hotel will be a unique luxury retreat experience in the Abu Dhabi desert, adding 110 keys to IHG’s portfolio.



Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: “This is a significant milestone in our journey and we are delighted to join forces with Aldar for this game-changing project at one of the world’s most sought-after luxury, leisure, and sports destinations. Through this landmark franchise agreement, we are demonstrating our commitment to support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to further enhance its leading position as a world-class family tourism destination. Being selected to upgrade the existing Yas Plaza hotels and Aldar’s desert resort in the Al Dhafra region under the Vignette Collection brand underscores IHG’s unique ability to provide exceptional hospitality that meets the diverse needs of today’s travellers, while supporting our partners’ wider tourism sector ambitions to stimulate broader economic growth.”



Inaugurated in 2009, Yas Island is a premier leisure and entertainment hub that is key to Abu Dhabi’s global tourism appeal. Spanning 25 sq. km, the island is renowned for its world-class attractions and hosting major sporting and entertainment events, including the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.



Set to open during Q4 2025, the new resort will feature an underground tunnel to facilitate direct beach access, a retail and F&B strip, and connections to the prestigious Yas Links Abu Dhabi golf course. Additionally, the project will introduce a range of new facilities, including golf and beach villas, a beach club, an open-air theatre, standalone F&B venues, and various other new leisure amenities.

With its design inspired by local heritage, the Vignette Collection hotel in the Al Dhafra region will feature tented villas with private pools alongside rooms and suites, three restaurants, a world-class spa, swimming pool, four meeting rooms, children’s play area and a gift shop.



Vignette Collection, as part of IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, offers the next generation of travellers one-of-a-kind stays in memorable destinations, enriched with authentic experiences. The brand has achieved significant growth since its launch in 2021 and has plans to expand globally to more than 100 properties within the next decade.



IHG currently operates 33 hotels across four brands in the UAE, with 9 additional hotels scheduled to open in the coming years.

