Cairo – The leading real estate company, IGI Developments, has announced the latest updates regarding its projects and strategic expansions. As one of the first Egyptian real estate companies in the market, established in 1994. This happened during the press conference held at the company's headquarters in Sheikh Zayed, with the presence of Eng. Sheriff Mostafa, CEO and Managing Director of the company, a number of its major officials, and a group of journalists.

This follows strong progress in IGI Developments' project portfolio. The company plans to deliver nearly 1000 units across its various projects by the end of 2025, supported by signing construction contracts worth EGP 1.8 billion, in collaboration with a number of experienced market contractors, including Grid, Ginza, and Mydo, as a part of the company’s commitment toward its clients and focusing on building and constructions operation. Furthermore, the company continues its expansions by finalizing the designs for a new administrative-commercial project in Waset Dahshur, 6th of October City. The project will span 16,000 square meters and include clinics, offices, and retail shops.

Since the 1990s, IGI Developments has sought to provide its clients with the best services and to support the Egyptian's real estate development ecosystem. This has been realized through a portfolio of projects that offered clients a new vision for integrated urban communities, where all of its projects have integrated residential, commercial, administrative, medical, and recreational components. A prime example is "City Central," the vibrant commercial destination within the “Ashgar City” project in 6th of October City, which provides all essential client needs in one location, bringing together retail stores, restaurants, cafes, commercial spaces, offices, and medical clinics.

To ensure a complete service system within its projects, IGI Developments has incorporated essential amenities such as mosques and clubs. This includes the Al-Ashhar Residential Club and the Ashgar City Club, its first phase is scheduled to be complete and ready to welcome residents early of 2026.

Furthermore, to maintain property values and ensure high investment returns for owners, the company has established a specialized Urban Community Management Company "Tashghil," which provides services across all IGI developments’ projects. Additionally, a dedicated Sports Development Company has been formed to cater the needs of both new and existing clients.

Regarding payment solutions provided to current and new clients, IGI Developments is a pioneer. To reassure that, the company is currently offering a first-of-its-kind deal in Egypt, the BuyBack 30% offer, which allows clients to resell their unit back to IGI Developments after two years for a 30% return. Continuing with these payment facilitations, the company is preparing also to launch this offer at Cityscape Egypt, which it is proudly participating in for the third consecutive year. It will also provide a more competitive advantage for its clients at the exhibition by offering a 5% down payment and the possibility of installments over 12 years.

In this context, Eng. Sherif Mostafa, CEO and Managing Director of IGI Developments, stated: "Achieving integration in our various projects, along with all the services and activities we provide for our clients, is a fundamental part of our commitment to build integrated and vibrant communities. Over 30 years of achievements, the company has delivered through a diverse portfolio of projects in East and West Cairo. ensures that every project bearing the IGI Developments name represents a true model of a competitive real estate project. This is achieved by offering a range of services and amenities whose quality and specifications rival global projects, underscoring our meticulous attention to every detail that supports our vision of setting a new standard of excellence and innovation in the real estate industry—one of Egypt’s most vital economic sectors."

"The strategic steps recently taken by IGI Developments, whether in administrative expansions, construction operations for our projects, or even the innovative offers provided to our clients, especially the 30% offer which provides a real investment opportunity with a guaranteed return within two years of contracting and which will continue through the upcoming Cityscape Egypt exhibition reflect the company's vision of providing the best investment solutions for our clients. These achievements are a testament to our credibility with our clients and the company's steadfast commitment and promise to its investors, partners, and clients to deliver a set of services that exceed their expectations. The company aims to be a genuine contributor and supporter of the government’s vision for urban development throughout Egypt. The real estate sector has demonstrated beyond any doubt its resilience and ability to overcome all challenges, as well as its strong appeal to both Arab and foreign investors, especially in recent years, to dispelling any doubts about the sector's strength and promising future."", The IGI Developments’ CEO mentioned.

IGI Developments' projects include Ashgar Heights, featuring phases “Starla" and "Skyla”, an integrated urban community with diverse units to meet different client needs. Ashgar project, with its final phase "Jada," boasts exceptional facilities and services, in addition to Ashgar City project, boasting a strategic location directly on the Oasis Road and featuring the distinctive GardenGate district., Other projects are Gardenia Park, Gardenia Park II, and Gardenia Springs, which are integrated residential projects featuring modern designs and vast green spaces. In addition to current projects, the company plans to launch a series of commercial, hotel, and other projects, as a part of its constant focus on seeking the best investment opportunities that support its expansion strategy.

About IGI Developments:

IGI Developments is one of the largest real estate companies in Egypt, with 30 years of experience in real estate development. It is an extension of the International Group for Investments "IGI" and the Shahta family, which was founded in 1942 and has a significant impact on several economic sectors. It is one of the first companies to introduce the concept of "gated communities" in Egypt in 1997 and has continued to develop a diverse range of projects in West and East Cairo, such as Gardenia Park, Gardenia Park II, and Gardenia Springs. The company owns a land portfolio of up to 2.5 million square meters in strategic locations, enabling it to offer modern lifestyle models to more than 40,000 people, with plans to accommodate 60,000 people upon completion of all projects.