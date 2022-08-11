Riyadh - The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) today announced a new IGDA official chapter in Saudi Arabia, named IGDA Riyadh.

The IGDA is the world’s largest nonprofit membership organization serving all individuals who create games. The organization works to advance the careers and enhance the lives of game developers through networking opportunities, professional development, and advocates for the interests of game developers worldwide.

In celebration of the Saudi chapter announcement, the August gathering will be hosted by Natasha Skult, Chairperson of the IGDA International and CEO & Creative Director of MiTale. Skult said of the Riyadh opening: “There is huge appetite to play, develop and enjoy games and egaming in the Middle East, and especially in Saudi Arabia. We’re proud to be opening our first IGDA chapter in Saudi Arabia and helping both novice and established game developers harness the full power of their potential.”

IGDA Riyadh’s mission is to bring developers together by organizing monthly events for networking and knowledge sharing. The events are free to participate in and have built a growing community from its first pilot events since March 2022. The activity is non-profit and is run by a group of volunteers with the support of the game industry.

To launch the IGDA Riyadh chapter, IGDA has partnered closely with Nine66. Launched in early 2022, Nine66 is creating an integrated support system for game developers. It provides infrastructure, skills development, network, capital, and publishing services to promising game studios and developers in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Nine66 CEO Kadri Harma said: “IGDA is a superb partner for an organization like Nine66 working to support game developers. We’re pleased to welcome them to Saudi Arabia – a country with huge potential and into the region with the fastest growing game industry globally.”

IGDA has worked nearly 30 years now and has chapters on over 150 locations around the world.

The August gathering will be held at the GameDev Zone at Gamers8, the global gaming and esports festival from the makers of Gamers Without Borders. Established to bring the virtual world of gaming and esports into the physical realm of Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, the organizers are on a mission to blur the lines between what's physical and what's virtual.

August speakers

Opening: Vesa Raudasoja and Abdullah Alzeer, IGDA Riyadh Organizers,

Keynote Speaker: Natasha Skult, Chairperson of IGDA International