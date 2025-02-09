Manama, Bahrain: The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) and Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, announced the launch of eKey 2.0 during an exclusive event held at the Gulf Hotel Conference Hall. The two-part event was inaugurated by His Excellency General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communications Technology. Present at the inauguration were Beyon Chairman, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, as well as key officials, and industry representatives from a distinguished group of companies that are amongst the first to adopt the new eKey 2.0 system.

Following the inauguration, a dedicated press conference was held by Mr. Mohammed Ali Al-Qaed, Chief Executive of the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), Dr. Khalid Ahmed Al Mutawah, Deputy Chief Executive of Operation & Governance at iGA, Christopher Hild CEO of Beyon Connect, and Kaspar Bomholtz Chief Technology Officer at Beyon Connect, which affirmed that the launch of the enhanced eKey represents a major milestone in the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.

Mr. Mohammed Ali Al-Qaed, Chief Executive of iGA, emphasized that eKey 2.0 aligns fully with the directives of the Government of Bahrain, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which underscore the importance of leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance and modernize government services.

He noted that the newly upgraded eKey system, now supported by a dedicated mobile application, enables citizens and residents to seamlessly access a wide range of services through biometric authentication, eliminating the need for passwords. This ensures a streamlined, secure, and efficient experience in completing transactions.

Mr. Al Qaed also highlighted that the introduction of the enhanced eKey system was a pivotal step in Bahrain’s digital transformation, supporting Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. The system signifies a transformational shift in identity authentication and service accessibility across both government and private sectors. Additionally, it enhances Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

Mr. Al Qaed underscored the importance of this advanced authentication system in enhancing user experiences on public and private sector platforms through features such as user-controlled data sharing, integration with electronic signature capabilities, and a secure authorization service that facilitates transaction delegation with the highest levels of security, data sovereignty, and privacy.

Before concluding his remarks Mr. Al Qaed expressed pride in the partnership with Beyon Connect in launching eKey 2.0, noting that it represents the value of strategic cooperation between the public and private sectors in delivering service efficiency. This initiative benefits both citizens and residents and enhances the Kingdom's pioneering position in the information and communications technology sector regionally and globally. He also pointed out that the enhanced eKey is a government backed initiative ready for broader use by various government entities as well as the private sector. It helps support cost reduction for organizations by enabling high-security identity authentication, data protection, and enhanced user experience without significant investment in additional technologies and infrastructure.

Beyon Digital CEO, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa noted Beyon Connect’s pride in the strategic partnership with iGA, highlighting a shared vision for delivering secure, innovative digital identity solutions based on transparency, privacy, and trust. He emphasized that the upgraded eKey 2.0 will provide an advanced level of security in identity authentication, benefiting both individuals and businesses. The system will also meet the identity verification process and the "Know Your Customer" (KYC) requirements for the commercial sector.

“The new eKey 2.0 addresses the evolving demand from customer facing industries for robust identity security, and we are proud that Beyon’s companies, Batelco and Beyon Money are among the lineup of early adopters. By enabling advanced biometric technology, the service will provide substantial advantages for citizens and businesses and strongly support the Kingdom’s vision for a secure, digital-first nation.”

Christopher Hild, CEO of Beyon Connect, provided additional details during the press conference on the importance of eKey 2.0 as Bahrain’s national identity verification system, designed for both government and private sector service providers. He noted that the system’s application in banking, finance, telecommunications, and healthcare demonstrated its role as a secure, efficient and user-friendly identity authentication solution. It was noted that eKey 2.0 is firmly aligned with international standards and also provides businesses with greater control over authentication sessions while ensuring full transparency and compliance with Bahrain’s data protection regulations.

Dr. Khalid Ahmed Al Mutawah, Deputy Chief Executive of Operations & Governance at iGA, emphasized that eKey 2.0 represents a transformative leap in the authority’s commitment to delivering secure and frictionless digital services. He noted that the solution enhances both security and accessibility, offering biometric authentication that strengthens identity verification and mitigates the risk of unauthorized access. Moreover, the upgraded system will enable iGA to introduce new services requiring advanced security measures and authentication protocols.

In its first phase, the enhanced eKey system will be integrated with services from over 14 government and private sector entities, including the "My Gov" app, the bahrain.bh National Portal, and the Labor Market Regulatory Authority, as well as a number of leading banks and telecom companies. Mr. Al Qaed also confirmed that the system would see further integrations with additional entities in subsequent phases. In this regard, Al Qaed expressed his appreciation to all the entities that had already partnered in this initiative, acknowledging their role in supporting Bahrain’s digital transformation and fostering an inclusive digital society.

Notably, of the government entities that have linked their services to the advanced e-key in its first phase are the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Supreme Council for the Environment, in addition to the Labor Fund (Tamkeen), the Labor Market Regulatory Authority services, and the national portal Bahrain.bh. From the private sector, the early adopter companies which were presented with recognition awards for their commitment to digital transformation in alignment with the Kingdom’s national goals included the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, National Bank of Bahrain, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, Bahrain Islamic Bank, Binance, CrediMax,, Batelco, and Beyon Money.

Users of eKey are encouraged to download the new eKey 2.0 app, which is available on the e-government application store bahrain.bh/apps and the iOS, Android, and Huawei stores. The enhanced eKey system will provide seamless, secure access to both public and private sector services that require digital verification, improving security and enhancing the overall user experience for customers. Those interested in obtaining more information or for any inquiries may contact the Government Services Call Center at 80008001, and any comments and suggestions may be submitted through the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul, or the Tawasul application.

