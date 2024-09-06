Dubai, UAE: In a significant move reiterating the UAE’s aim to maintain air quality and reduce air pollution in the country, IFZA has teamed up with Airdog Middle East and TPA Air Technology to launch an initiative aimed at improving indoor air quality for its employees. This collaboration makes IFZA the first free zone community in Dubai to implement such a comprehensive air quality enhancement program, setting a new standard for workplace wellness in the region.

Air pollution is a major health risk, as highlighted by the United Nations. By introducing this initiative, IFZA’s CSR division, IFZA Cares will be actively working towards mitigating these risks to create safer, healthier work environments. Additionally, to reinforce the UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031, IFZA’s partnership will also focus on forming a general framework for maintaining air quality in the workplace, serving as a model for other free zones and businesses in the UAE.

“Our employees have always been our top priority, and we are proud to lead this initiative to improve air quality in our offices. This partnership signifies a major step towards addressing the health and wellbeing of our employees. Using TPA’S Air Sanitizers ensures that we are providing a healthier work environment for our employees, enhancing their well-being and productivity. We hope this initiative sets an example for other organizations to follow,” commented Jochen Knecht, CEO at IFZA.

“We are honoured to partner with IFZA to launch our Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Program, that ensures the safety of indoor air by providing a healthy workplace for IFZA staff. Running the Airdog TPA Air Sanitizer in IFZA premises for over one year now has resulted in a significant and permanent improvement in indoor air quality, meeting the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). Meanwhile, by using the world's first sustainable air purification technology that requires no filter replacement, IFZA has saved tons of waste and CO², a crucial step towards UAE's target of achieving carbon neutrality,” confirmed Thomas Schmid, Founder of Airdog Middle East & TPA Air Technology.

Airdog TPA Air Sanitizers have been successfully installed and placed throughout IFZA’s offices to continuously track and manage air quality levels. These measures are designed to reduce the presence of harmful pollutants and create a cleaner, healthier indoor environment. A thorough examination of IFZA’s offices has been done for testing and sanitizing, focusing on key air quality indicators like biological pathogens, particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, and humidity. The results have led to targeted actions to improve overall air quality in IFZA’s facilities.

According to a survey done by Honeywell, 80% of Middle East respondents say good indoor air quality positively impacts their productivity, compared to 68% globally. It is a critical aspect of environmental health that directly impacts employee well-being and productivity. In the UAE, where people spend over 90% of their time indoors, addressing indoor air quality is crucial.

Through this initiative, IFZA Cares and TPA aim to inspire other organizations to prioritize indoor air quality, promoting broader action across various sectors. This collaboration will not only enhance the health and productivity of IFZA’s employees but will also contribute to the UAE’s mission to improve air quality and public health.

About IFZA

IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimising the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.



Business Owners and Employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to property solutions, visa packages and training and development. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.

