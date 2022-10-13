DDCAP Group™ (“DDCAP”) is honoured to have been awarded Best Interbroker for Islamic Transactions in the IFN 2022 Service Provider Awards.

In formally announcing this accolade on 11th October 2022, IFN commented that ‘DDCAP’s sixth consecutive win is bolstered by significant milestones over the last 12 months, anchored by its strategic fintech and ESG focus, which are fuelling its global expansion’.

Stella Cox CBE, Managing Director, commented “We are privileged to be awarded Best Interbroker for Islamic Transactions, once again. This accolade is testament to the service that we at DDCAP Group™ and ETHOS AFP™ strive to provide to our clients. To win for the sixth year running, amongst such an esteemed group of peers, has elevated the occasion still further for us. Our sincere thanks, as always, to our clients, our counterparties and to Islamic finance stakeholders who voted for us. Our thanks, also, to IFN for including this category in its annual awards programme and for recognising the value added that service providers bring to our industry.”

-Ends-

For further information contact:

Lawrence Oliver

Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer

DDCAP Group™

l.oliver@ddcap.co.uk

About DDCAP Group™

Headquartered in London, DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) is a market intermediary and financial technology solutions provider connecting the global Islamic financial market responsibly. Established in 1998, we have 25 years’ experience providing award-winning commodity and asset facilitation services to support our customers’ Shariah compliant financial requirements. DDCAP facilitates commodities and services, providing systems solutions to over 300 financial sector customers worldwide, including banks, non-bank financial institutions, asset managers and fintechs, across a diverse range of Shariah compliant products, contracts and asset classes.

We have a dedicated team of professionals, with broad, complementary skill sets drawn from financial industry backgrounds, focused on providing services to Islamic financial market participants from around the world. DDGI Limited and DD&Co Limited are wholly owned trading subsidiaries of DDCAP Limited. Together, these companies form the DDCAP Group™. Outside of our London headquarters, DDCAP’s international footprint includes offices in Bahrain, Dubai (DIFC) and Kuala Lumpur.

DDCAP aspires to connect to the global Islamic financial market responsibly and works to promote awareness of the business and ethical case for responsible finance. DDCAP is a signatory to United Nations’ endorsed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and stakeholder endorser of the UN Environmental Programme Finance Initiative’s (UNEP FI) Principles for Responsible Banking. DDCAP is a member of the Global Islamic Finance and SDGs Taskforce, steered by the UK Islamic Finance Council and also a member of the RFI Foundation. DDCAP’s own commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Actions (“SRA”) is being reinforced within policy that extends across its corporate environment and infrastructure, business offerings and services and engagement with its stakeholders and other third parties.

About ETHOS AFP™ and ETHOSTerminal™

ETHOS AFP™ is a market leading, multiple award-winning real-time trade and post trade services platform which provides continuous coverage and enables DDCAP clients worldwide to purchase from a responsible, diverse asset inventory via a secure, web-based portal for onward sale to their own clients and counterparties. The open market platform with full STP functionality delivers an array of benefits and efficiencies whilst mitigating trade and operational risks.

ETHOSTerminal™ was launched in 2021 and brings additional integration functionality to DDCAP clients via an open market environment that enables users full discretion in choosing trade counterparts. This upgraded functionality has been developed in response to user demand and Sharia’a preferences. In combination, these have caused Islamic financial market banks and institutions to seek transactional flexibility that enables them to select, and alternate, the market counterparties that they contract with for their individual trade requirements.

In addition to gaining access to the Sharia’a compliant automated trade and post trade services platform, ETHOS AFP™ and to the extended functionality of ETHOSTerminal™, DDCAP clients and counterparties also have access to the fully integrated service solutions of DDCAP’s diverse and market leading technology partners which include Refinitiv, Murex and Instimatch.

Development of ETHOS AFP™ and its functionality is integrated within DDCAP Group’s corporate policy formation, including its SRA programme and the review processes and procedures of its esteemed Sharia’a Supervisory Board.