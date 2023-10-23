International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has established a new company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and received its regulatory licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

IFGL DIFC is licensed to promote RL360 products and the Ardan International platform to expat and local investors, which will be carried out through regulated intermediaries.

IFGL DIFC’s new office opened on 23 October.

Stuart Shilcock will head up the new office as Senior Executive Officer and Head of Sales – Middle East. Stuart has been based in Dubai for over 15 years as IFGL Head of Sales Middle East and has worked for IFGL for over 22 years.

In the coming weeks James Parsons (Head of Sales – Ardan International), Liz Munyard (Ardan sales support) and RL360’s 3 x Middle East region sales managers - Anirban Paul, Steve Hopkinson and Steve Noon – will follow Stuart to IFGL DIFC.

Stuart Shilcock said: “Obtaining a DFSA licence will help us to further build on the strong relationships we have established with many regulated financial adviser firms and underlines our long-standing commitment to the UAE market.

“The IFGL DIFC team is also looking forward to the opportunity of new conversations with other regulated intermediary firms whose customers would benefit from RL360 products and the Ardan International platform.”

About IFGL

International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) provides investment, savings and protection solutions to international investors based around the world.