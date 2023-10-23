PHOTO
International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has established a new company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and received its regulatory licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).
IFGL DIFC is licensed to promote RL360 products and the Ardan International platform to expat and local investors, which will be carried out through regulated intermediaries.
IFGL DIFC’s new office opened on 23 October.
Stuart Shilcock will head up the new office as Senior Executive Officer and Head of Sales – Middle East. Stuart has been based in Dubai for over 15 years as IFGL Head of Sales Middle East and has worked for IFGL for over 22 years.
In the coming weeks James Parsons (Head of Sales – Ardan International), Liz Munyard (Ardan sales support) and RL360’s 3 x Middle East region sales managers - Anirban Paul, Steve Hopkinson and Steve Noon – will follow Stuart to IFGL DIFC.
Stuart Shilcock said: “Obtaining a DFSA licence will help us to further build on the strong relationships we have established with many regulated financial adviser firms and underlines our long-standing commitment to the UAE market.
“The IFGL DIFC team is also looking forward to the opportunity of new conversations with other regulated intermediary firms whose customers would benefit from RL360 products and the Ardan International platform.”
For further information please contact
IFGL
Angela Gregory
Communications Executive
Email: angela.gregory@ifg-ltd.com
IFGL
Nigel Danzelman
Head of Marketing Services and Communications
Email: nigel.danzelman@ifg-ltd.com
About IFGL
International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) provides investment, savings and protection solutions to international investors based around the world.
- IFGL comprises RL360, RL360 Services, IFGL Pensions, Ardan International and Friends Provident International. The group employs 570 staff, has 216,000 customers and USD23 billion of assets under administration (all figures as at 31 December 2022).
- IFGL’s website is www.ifg-ltd.com
- This press release is not a consumer advertisement and is only intended for use by journalists and financial intermediaries.