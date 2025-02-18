Abu Dhabi, UAE – The partnership has undertaken a commitment to deliver an initial five 20m unmanned surface vessels (USVs) by integrating Milanions Advanced Autonomous Conversion Kit. The joint team will work closely with a local Indonesian shipyard that has been tasked with designing, building and supplying the boats, as per customer specifications, to tailor and integrate the sophisticated conversion kit solution to meet customer requirements.

The agreement was signed by Davinder Dogra, CEO of Milanion Group, and Norman Joesoef, CEO of Republikorp at IDEX 2025, held at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, where Milanion are showcasing a range of sophisticated defence and security solutions (Hall 14 on stand B-32).

Under the newly inked agreement, both companies commit to expand their collaboration and establish a framework for exploring potential opportunities in Indonesia for highly mobile, sophisticated solutions, tailored to local operational requirements.

Milanion CEO, Davinder Dogra said, “This collaboration is a testament to the complementary strengths of our two companies and our evolving relationship will unlock opportunities in the tri-service maritime, land and air domains. We are confident that we can create new and innovative solutions that will enhance customer capabilities based on local requirements.”

About Milanion

Milanion is an integrated technology company that supports the challenges of the modern battlefield, with in-demand, in-service and battle-ready products for the tri-service defence and security sectors. The company develops, manufactures, and brings to market, advanced systems engineered to provide highly mobile, automated solutions, designed to support multi-mission capabilities through manned, autonomous, or remote operation. Equipped with intelligent communication and control systems for land, maritime and air use our product portfolio boasts sophisticated, modular ‘plug and play’ systems designed to provide platform agnostic solutions that are affordable, simple to operate, provide interoperability with a range of systems and easily configured to mission requirement.

