Abu Dhabi, UAE – On the third day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, Milanion Group has reported a significant spike in demand for its newly debuted FP-5 Ground Launched Cruise Missile and MAGIA Decentralised Swarm Intelligence systems. International delegations are showing keen interest in these cutting-edge solutions, showcased for the first time, which are designed to enhance offensive and defensive air superiority amid growing geopolitical tensions.

The FP-5 is an advanced ground-launched cruise missile system providing long-range missile deployment capabilities. The system has an operating range of up to 3,000 km and a flight altitude of up to 5km to deliver specified payloads of up to 1,000kg, to engage ground targets with fixed topographical coordinates. The state-of-the-art UAV system is effective day and night and in the presence of active radio interference, delivering unparalleled air superiority while transforming strategic capabilities in long-range missile deployment.

MAGIA is a cutting-edge decentralised swarm intelligence solution that enables dynamic collaboration between high-density multirotor and/or fixed-wing uncrewed platforms. Leveraging bio-inspired swarm behaviours and human-machine teaming, MAGIA shortens the OODA (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) cycle on the battlefield. Its self-healing swarming system and multi-spectrum combat mass generation capabilities make it a game-changer in modern warfare. The MAGIA swarming system can carry a distributed set of payloads for ISR, EW and kinetic attack-based air launched effects (ALE). The swarm has an endurance starting from one hour to up to three hours (depending on the UAV in use) over the region of interest.

"Today's geopolitical landscape demands innovative solutions that can adapt to rapidly changing environments and provide a decisive edge," said Mitesh Purohit, VP Global Sales Milanion Group. "Our commitment to innovation and excellence ensures that these products will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of defence technology."

About Milanion

Milanion is an integrated technology company that supports the challenges of the modern battlefield, with in-demand, in-service and battle-ready products for the tri-service defence and security sectors. The company develops, manufactures, and brings to market, advanced systems engineered to provide highly mobile, automated solutions, designed to support multi-mission capabilities through manned, autonomous, or remote operation. Equipped with intelligent communication and control systems for land, maritime and air use our product portfolio boasts sophisticated, modular ‘plug and play’ systems designed to provide platform agnostic solutions that are affordable, simple to operate, provide interoperability with a range of systems and easily configured to mission requirement.

