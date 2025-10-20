Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, the signed cooperative agreement aims to deliver seamless, secure, and intelligent mobility experiences across the Kingdom.

Courbevoie, France – IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SAMI Advanced Electronics, a regional leader in the electronics industry in Saudi Arabia, to drive transformative innovation in travel, transportation, and smart mobility across the Kingdom.

Formalized and signed at GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest and most influential tech event, the agreement underscores IDEMIA Public Security’s commitment to shaping the future of mobility through cutting-edge technology and local collaboration. This milestone marks the start of a strategic collaboration focused on advancing digital transformation, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering secure, frictionless travel experiences in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Under the agreement, IDEMIA Public Security and SAMI Advanced Electronics will jointly develop and deploy advanced biometric, transport, and smart city solutions, leveraging IDEMIA Public Security’s global expertise and SAMI’s regional capabilities to accelerate innovation and build technological capacity.

“We are proud to deepen our mission of making the world safer through trusted technology,” said Tim Ferris, Global Head, Travel & Transport, IDEMIA Public Security. “This partnership with SAMI Advanced Electronics brings us one step closer to realizing a future of seamless and secure mobility in Saudi Arabia. Together, we’re not only supporting Vision 2030 – we’re actively shaping the future of secure, seamless mobility for all who live, work, and travel in the Kingdom.”

IDEMIA Public Security’s biometric travel solutions are trusted worldwide to streamline border operations, enhance decision-making, and deliver personalized digital passenger journeys. Through their agreement with SAMI Advanced Electronics, IDEMIA Public Security reinforces its commitment to local innovation, knowledge transfer, and sustainable development in the region.

To learn more about IDEMIA Public Security’s travel and transport solutions, click here.



About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access, and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

genevieve.devera@us.idemia.com