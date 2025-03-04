IDeaS, a SAS company and the world’s leading provider of hospitality revenue management software, today announces the launch of its cutting-edge API data integration developer portal. This innovative platform is set to transform the hospitality technology landscape by enabling faster, more efficient data integrations and fostering unparalleled collaboration among technology providers across the ecosystem.

With the introduction of this state-of-the-art developer portal, IDeaS has redefined the process of connecting external technology providers to its industry-leading revenue management system (RMS). The portal offers seamless access to essential resources, including comprehensive technical documentation, and empowers technology partners to test connectivity, data exchange, and ensure scalability. This fosters a dynamic and collaborative environment for delivering and adopting groundbreaking capabilities – enabled through connectivity between IDeaS and our partners’ solutions.

Additional key benefits of IDeaS’ revolutionary new API developer portal include:

Streamlined Integration: Developers can now access a flexible, modern JSON RESTful API toolkit, along with detailed documentation and resources, ensuring seamless integration and significantly reducing time spent on planning, development, testing, and troubleshooting.

Developers can now access a flexible, modern JSON RESTful API toolkit, along with detailed documentation and resources, ensuring seamless integration and significantly reducing time spent on planning, development, testing, and troubleshooting. Flexible Self-Service Tools : Partners have 24/7 access to all necessary resources, such as API keys, documentation, testing workflows, and support, enabling them to work independently without relying solely on IDeaS’ integration specialists.

: Partners have 24/7 access to all necessary resources, such as API keys, documentation, testing workflows, and support, enabling them to work independently without relying solely on IDeaS’ integration specialists. Centralized Communication : All updates, new features, and maintenance notifications are consolidated in one location, ensuring partners are immediately informed without needing direct outreach.

: All updates, new features, and maintenance notifications are consolidated in one location, ensuring partners are immediately informed without needing direct outreach. Enhanced Security : Partners maintain control over secret key management, including provisioning, ensuring their sensitive data is protected and access to IDeaS resources remains secure.

: Partners maintain control over secret key management, including provisioning, ensuring their sensitive data is protected and access to IDeaS resources remains secure. Performance Monitoring : Partners receive comprehensive analytics and usage metrics to monitor integration performance, troubleshoot issues, and optimize applications.

: Partners receive comprehensive analytics and usage metrics to monitor integration performance, troubleshoot issues, and optimize applications. Efficiency and Scalability : The portal provides robust, self-service resources, including detailed documentation and automated testing. This allows partners to scale their integrations independently and minimize reliance on internal resources and operational overhead.

: The portal provides robust, self-service resources, including detailed documentation and automated testing. This allows partners to scale their integrations independently and minimize reliance on internal resources and operational overhead. Boosted Partner Innovation: The portal's active APIs, streamlined connections, and optimized interface performance empower partners to innovate more effectively, increasing API engagement, partner satisfaction, retention, and mutual success.

Bijal Shah, Vice President of Product Development for IDeaS, emphasized the transformative impact of the new portal: “This API developer portal isn't just about adding features; it's about fundamentally transforming how hospitality technology providers connect— bringing a platform to accelerate the delivery of innovative capabilities at scale for mutual hospitality and travel clients. We're breaking down the barriers restricting real-time collaboration, eliminating the 'integration maze,' and empowering partners to deliver modern, scalable connectivity quickly and efficiently. This portal is a leap forward, enabling seamless integrations that drive tangible business results.”

Designed with the needs of hotel technology partners in mind, IDeaS’ new API developer portal aims to reduce time to market and accelerate the hospitality partnership lifecycle by enhancing agility and decision-making across the entire tech stack.

To access the portal and learn more, visit https://ideas.com/about/partners/api.

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world’s leading revenue management software and services provider. Combining industry knowledge with innovative data analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated recommendations they can trust. With 35 years of expertise serving hospitality, including hotel, event, and parking clients, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 30,000 properties in 164 countries around the world. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

Press Contact:

Anne Bleeker

In2 Consulting

anne@in2consulting.com