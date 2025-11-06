DUBAI - IDeaS, a SAS company and the world’s leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, has signed a master service agreement with Adeera Hospitality in Saudi Arabia. The agreement provides a framework for Adeera Hospitality to implement IDeaS solutions across the entirety of their upcoming luxury properties in Saudi Arabia.

Wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Adeera Hospitality is a hotel management company responsible for developing distinctive new Saudi hospitality brands. Adeera’s ambitious plans include launching a portfolio of 60+ all-new hotels among multiple brands over the coming five years.

IDeaS was selected as Adeera Hospitality’s strategic partner for its best-of-breed solutions, proven expertise, and reputation for reliability and scalability. The adoption of IDeaS G3 RMS will enable hotels and resorts managed by Adeera to optimize their revenue strategies through powerful forecasting, precision pricing and effective inventory management capabilities. The first hotel in the roll-out is the Grand Hotel King Fahd Financial District in Riyadh, scheduled to open in 2026.

Thomas Grundner, Chief Commercial Officer of Adeera Hospitality, said:

“Our partnership with IDeaS represents a significant step forward in establishing Adeera’s commercial framework. As we gear up to unveil a new era of Saudi-born hospitality brands, it is crucial that our hotels implement cutting edge data intelligence and revenue management from the very beginning. IDeaS technology and expertise will empower us to enhance pricing strategies, improve forecasting accuracy and elevate performance throughout our expanding portfolio guaranteeing that we provide tangible value to our owners and outstanding experiences to our guests.”

Adeera Hospitality was particularly drawn to IDeaS’ advanced Group Evaluation functionality, which enables rapid assessment of a group’s total value as well as the impact of any potential displaced business. Additionally, the breadth of IDeaS’ forecasting and dynamic revenue optimization capabilities offers the flexibility for Adeera to adapt and grow as they scale and bring more properties online. These capabilities will ensure their properties are well positioned to gain a competitive edge over international luxury brands in the market.

Ibrahim Saba, Principal Sales Director - Europe, Middle East & Africa at IDeaS commented: “We are truly honored to have been selected by Adeera Hospitality as their portfolio-wide RMS partner. This is a testament to IDeaS’ expertise and long-standing reputation in the market. We look forward to supporting Adeera Hospitality’s ambitious expansion plans in the Kingdom.”

About Adeera Hospitality:

Adeera Hospitality (Hotel Management Company), established by PIF to power the Kingdom’s rapidly growing pipeline of hotel assets with hospitality concepts born from the heart of Saudi. It aims to deliver contemporary Saudi hospitality across various destinations—offering operational excellence, with distinctive Saudi narratives. Through a portfolio of three brands, Adeera strives to develop a unique experience by embodying the authentic Saudi hospitality and generosity culture to the highest global standards. An imperative goal of Adeera is to empower talents and competencies through its initiatives with partners and leading educational and training institutions, contributing to the achievement of Vision 2030 objectives and placing the Kingdom on the global tourism map.

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, powers profitable hospitality. As the global leader in revenue management, IDeaS supports a diverse range of hospitality, including independent hotels, resorts, global hotel chains, cruise lines, and parking brands. IDeaS’ AI-driven solutions go beyond forecasting and pricing to optimize revenue, boost profitability, and improve efficiency, helping hospitality organizations build fully connected commercial strategies. With more than 30,000 installations globally, IDeaS continues to innovate and set the standard for growth, performance, and value in the next era of hospitality.

