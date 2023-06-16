UAE-Dubai: Idealz, the trailblazing online shopping platform, has returned with yet another heart-pounding campaign which is sure to blow minds with its whopping AED 2.5 million cash prize the biggest cash prize ever seen in Idealz's history.

As Dubai Summer Surprises heats up the city, the new Idealz campaign is all set to ignite the skies with excitement and redefine what it means to be a true winner by promising one fortunate winner an unforgettable opportunity of a lifetime.

Being part of the campaign is easy! All customers need to do is download the Idealz App, purchase an 'idealzbasics’ shopping card worth AED 60 from the AED2,500,000 cash campaign and wait for the big win. As the maximum draw date approaches on September 30th, participants can expect an extraordinary spectacle, with a live broadcast that will captivate viewers.

‘idealzbasics’ shopping cards are a new addition to the world of Idealz to further personalize the users’ shopping experience. Upon purchasing shopping cards of various denominations on Idealz to enter exciting prize campaigns, the shopping cards are converted to in-store credit on the ‘idealzbasics’ platform. This credit can then be used to buy a variety of chic products on the ‘idealzbasics’ platform from hoodies, caps and t-shirts to notebooks and stationery.

This groundbreaking AED 2.5 million campaign, featuring the introduction of 'idealzbasics' shopping cards, marks a significant milestone in Idealz's history. It is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and relentless innovation.

By incorporating 'idealzbasics' shopping cards, Idealz aims to revolutionize accessibility and deliver an unparalleled experience by providing participants with a broader selection of products to choose from while vying for grand prizes.

For more information visit www.idealz.com.

About Idealz

Founded in 2016, Idealz is a first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform that has revolutionized the online shopping experience. The unique shop-and-win platform combines online shopping, winning and social impact together, giving customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes while also changing the lives of those less fortunate around the world. Through Idealz, customers stand a chance to win from a wide range of luxury prizes across various campaigns, within which products are limited in quantity, as are the draw tickets. With every product purchased, customers are awarded complimentary tickets to prize draws. The prizes up for grabs are of select categories including cars, watches, cash, electronics, and lifestyle. Once the limited quantity of products in a campaign has sold out, a live draw is conducted, and a winner is announced.