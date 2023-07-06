Dubai, UAE: Ideal Standard, the renowned provider of bathroom solutions and products, is excited to announce an upcoming event to highlight their commitment to sustainability. The press conference, titled 'Together for a Better Future,' serves as a platform to showcase Ideal Standard's ongoing sustainability initiatives.

As part of their dedication to reducing carbon emissions, Ideal Standard successfully switched to 100% renewable electricity in its UK ceramic plants in 2021. This transition has resulted in a remarkable reduction of 2,200 tonnes of CO2. Additionally, the installation of photovoltaic panels at its Wittlich production facility in Germany in 2022 has generated an impressive 2 million kWh of onsite renewable energy.

Ideal Standard's new sustainability report, entitled 'Together for a Better Future,' sets out nine key commitments that focus on decarbonisation, the circular economy, product innovation, safety, and equality. These commitments align with the sustainability principles defined by the UN Global Compact, which Ideal Standard joined in 2022. With a target of reducing carbon emissions by 30% in 2030 and achieving complete carbon neutrality by 2050, Ideal Standard is committed to driving impactful change.

In addition to their renewable electricity usage, Ideal Standard has switched to 100% FFS/PEFC sustainable certified timber in all products and eliminated 80 tonnes of virgin plastic from packaging through optimisation and sustainable alternatives. Ideal Standard also aims to achieve zero-waste to landfill by 2030 through innovative recycling solutions and reusing waste materials in their manufacturing processes.

Recently, the company launched Aesth|ethics, a carbon-neutral pop-up event in Venice, which highlighted their design excellence, ethical achievements, and sustainability commitments. The company also published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for over 5,000 products, providing architects and specifiers with detailed information on the environmental impact of their offerings.

This is just another example of the company’s commitment to becoming greener in its operations. To learn more about Ideal Standard's sustainability initiatives and read the full sustainability report, visit www.idealstandardgulf.com.

-Ends-

About Ideal Standard

Ideal Standard International, leading provider of innovative bathroom solutions, is a privately-owned company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, operating in over 60 countries across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Ideal Standard MENA, part of Ideal Standard International, is focusing on the growth and massive business opportunities of Middle East, Egypt and Africa, with Head Offices in Dubai, UAE.

Ideal Standard heritage is in understanding how bathroom works in totality. With total bathroom solutions as its core business for over 100 years, the company designs, manufactures and supplies ceramic sanitary ware products, bathroom mixers, furniture and accessories, bathing & showering solutions for residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Ideal Standard is the company’s international flagship brand for bathroom solutions across all regions. Moreover, the company owns leading European brands: Armitage Shanks, Porcher, Jado and Vidima.

Ideal Standard Gulf, the business entity encapsulating the Middle East region, operates from its Head Offices in Dubai, UAE. In November 2016, the Design Bathroom Centre opened, first-of-its-kind in the region, located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The Ideal Standard, Armitage Shanks, Porcher, Jado, Vidima and American Standard branded products are supplied in the Middle East sanitary ware market by esteemed business partners across the different countries.