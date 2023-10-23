iCubesWire, a leading global Ad Tech Platform with full-fledged Content Production and Influencer Marketing capabilities, has bagged the Influencer Marketing mandate for Himalaya, the multinational wellness and personal care brand. This strategic partnership aims to elevate brand awareness and customer engagement in the booming markets of the Middle Eastern markets.

In the thriving markets of the Middle East, Influencer Marketing is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated market value of $1.3 billion. Specifically, in the UAE, the sector is valued at around $80 million. Himalaya Wellness has been a steadfast presence in the UAE since the year 2000, offering a diverse range of products, including Pharmaceuticals, Face Care, Baby Care, Body Care, Men's Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, and Animal Care.

The mandate involves iCubesWire leveraging its strategic content production and niche network of influencers and creators to spotlight Himalaya's range of products. The synergy aims to tap into consumer behaviour in these regions, where a growing number of individuals look up to influencers for lifestyle and wellness recommendations.

Commenting on the partnership, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, "Himalaya is an iconic brand in the wellness space, and we couldn't be more thrilled to collaborate with the team in the Middle Eastern markets. Combining Himalaya's trusted legacy with our data-driven influencer strategies, we're not merely aiming to participate in the conversation around wellness; we intend to be the thought leaders shaping it in the coming months."

