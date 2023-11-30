Dubai, UAE: – The Big Chill Café, an iconic name in the culinary world, proudly announces the grand opening of its fifteenth restaurant, marking its inaugural international venture in the vibrant Dubai Hills Mall. Founded 23 years ago and celebrated for its soul-satisfying, Trattoria-style cuisine, the Big Chill Café has become a household name, and its newest endeavor is set to deliver the same heartwarming experience to Dubai.

Nestled within the lively Dubai Hills Mall, The Big Chill Café welcomes patrons with its signature warm interiors. Adorned with rustic brick-clad walls showcasing vintage movie posters from the owners' private collection, the restaurant exudes a cool and trendy vibe. The spacious venue creates a perfect backdrop for friends and families to enjoy their extensive menu, offering an array of delectable dishes.

The Big Chill Café's cuisine takes center stage, presenting an expansive range of food items that caters to all tastes. From the much-celebrated Pasta, Risotto, and Pizza to an exquisite range of handcrafted desserts and artisanal ice creams, every dish is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and flavor. Patrons can gorge on the irresistible Viennese Chocolate Cake, the refreshing Summer Fruit Bavarian, or the decadent Mississippi Mud Pie.

Kickstart the day at The Big Chill Café by diving into the classic charm of the Full English breakfast or embark on a flavorful journey with their exotic Breakfast Pizza. Moreover, patrons can also indulge in the magic of homemade ice cream, carefully crafted with the finest ingredients. From the luxurious Coffee Toffee Crunch to the irresistible Ferrero Rocher, the rich flavors cater to every sweet craving. Paired with sensational Milkshakes and sinful Sundaes, Big Chill café offers a dessert experience like no other.

Looking back on the incredible journey of The Big Chill Café, the founders express their enthusiasm for introducing their café to Dubai. “Bringing 23 years of culinary love to Dubai Hills Mall is a dream come true for us. The Big Chill Café isn't just a restaurant; it's a continuation of our passion, a celebration of gourmet dishes, and an embrace of warm hospitality. Join us in creating new memories and savoring the flavors that have defined our legacy.”

Indulge in a culinary journey at The Big Chill café that originated as a dessert haven in 2000. Dive into the rich flavors of the Mississippi Mud Pie, and explore the innovative Brotchen Pizza Rolls, a delightful blend of bell peppers, olives, mushrooms, jalapenos, and cheese. Savour the exotic Peri Peri Prawns, featuring chargrilled prawns bathed in a spicy and tangy Portuguese sauce. The menu also includes other classics like several pasta options and the Angus Steak Sandwich, a symphony of Australian Angus beef, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and mustard, all nestled in toasted ciabatta bread. The Big Chill Cafe promises a great gourmet adventure where every dish is crafted to perfection.

As The Big Chill Café puts down its roots in Dubai, it invites food enthusiasts to embark on a gastronomic journey and promises to be an experience that captivates the senses. Explore new and delectable delights at The Big Chill Café, now open at Dubai Hills Mall.

