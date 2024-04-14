Schiphol: The International Credit Insurance & Surety Association (ICISA) and the forum assembling Commercial and Non-commercial Risks Insurers and Reinsurers in Member Countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and of the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation “Dhaman”, commonly known as AMAN UNION, are proud to announce a Joint Strategic Collaboration aimed at fostering mutual cooperation and knowledge sharing in the realm of trade and investment insurance.

The MoU, symbolizing a pivotal step towards industry synergy and international cooperation, was officially signed by Mr. Richard Wulff, Executive Director of ICISA, and Mr. Oussama Kaissi, the Secretary-General of Aman Union and CEO of ICIEC. This partnership heralds a new era of collaborative endeavours aimed at fortifying trade and investment insurance frameworks globally.

ICISA, as a leading trade association representing trade credit insurance and surety companies internationally, serves as a platform for collaboration and the development of best practices. Meanwhile, AMAN UNION is dedicated to promoting and developing the commercial and non-commercial risks insurance industry in OIC-Member States, as well as strengthening mutual relationships among its members.

The collaboration between ICISA and AMAN UNION underscores a shared commitment to advancing the trade and investment insurance landscape, particularly within OIC Member States. By sharing their respective expertise and networks, the parties aim to facilitate enhanced knowledge exchanges and initiatives that contribute to the sustainable development of OIC Member States.

Key highlights of the Joint Strategic Collaboration include:

Facilitating knowledge exchanges on trade and investment insurance initiatives

Enhancing collaboration and development of best practices in the industry

Strengthening mutual relationships among members of both associations

Mr. Richard Wulff, Executive Director of ICISA, commenting: "This momentous collaboration between ICISA and AMAN UNION represents a landmark in our shared commitment to strengthening the trade and investment insurance landscape. Through this strategic alliance, we are assured to unlock unprecedented opportunities and drive innovation within our respective spheres. The signing of this MoU signifies a transformative leap towards harmonizing our efforts and maximizing the potential for sustainable growth and prosperity on a global scale."

Mr. Oussama Kaissi, the Secretary-General of Aman Union and CEO of ICIEC, added: "This partnership signifies our collective dedication to enhancing the capabilities and opportunities within the trade and investment insurance sector. By pooling our resources and expertise, we can drive positive change and sustainable growth for our member countries."

Both ICISA and AMAN UNION recognize the significant potential for cooperation to drive positive outcomes in the trade and investment insurance sector. Through this collaboration, the parties reaffirm their dedication to fostering innovation, resilience, and sustainable development within OIC Member States and beyond.

About ICISA

ICISA was founded in 1928 as the first trade credit insurance association, the current members account for the great majority of the world’s private credit insurance business. Surety companies became members of the association from the 1950s. Today, with almost USD 3 trillion in trade receivables insured and billions of dollars worth of construction, services and infrastructure guaranteed, ICISA members play a central role in facilitating trade and economic development on all five continents and practically every country in the world. ICISA has its office in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Aman Union

The Aman Union is a professional forum assembling Commercial & Non-commercial Risks Insurers & Reinsurers in Member Countries of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN). The Aman Union was established on October 28 2009, following a bilateral agreement between the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN) and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to join efforts to establish a union for commercial and non-commercial risks Insurers and Reinsurers in their respective Member Countries.

