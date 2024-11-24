Baku, Azerbaijan– The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), part of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, hosted several high-level sessions at COP29 in Baku, focusing on sustainable economic development, climate finance, and the private sector's role in green growth.

On November 18, ICD organized a session on financing women and youth-led businesses in post-conflict regions. Eng. Hani Sani Sonbol, Acting CEO of ICD, emphasized the importance of inclusive financing for long-term peace. Remarks were also made by Ms. Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 High-Level Champion, and Dr. Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan. The panel featured experts such as Dr. Sahar Nasr, Executive Director of the Zakat Fund, Ms. Jhale Hajiyeva, Executive Director of AMFA Azerbaijan, Dr Elvin Afandi, Division Manager of ICD and Mr. Dayanat Sadullayev, President of AMCHAM addressing the barriers women and youth face in accessing finance.

ICD also hosted two other key sessions. On November 16, a panel discussed leveraging multilateral climate funds to support sustainable projects through public-private partnerships, featuring experts like Dr. Mohammed Alyami, General Manager of the Development Effectiveness Office at ICD, and David A. Dodd, CEO of the International Sustainability Resilience Center. On November 19, a session explored how financial institutions can promote green finance, with participants including Dr. Fatih Yilmaz, Senior Fellow at KAPSAR,Mr. Shahin Mahmudzade, Executive Director at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Dr Elvin Afandi , Division Manager of ICD and Mr Nabil Kadri, Managing Director of BNDES.

ICD's participation at COP29 highlights its commitment to advancing sustainable development, green finance to private sector, and empowering marginalized business communities. Through collaborative initiatives, ICD continues to drive the role of the private sector in achieving global sustainability goals.

About ICD

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), , a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is a multilateral financial institution established in 1999. ICD promotes economic development in member countries by financing private sector projects, fostering competition and entrepreneurship, offering advisory services, and encouraging cross-border investments. It holds strong credit ratings, including A2 by Moody’s, A+ by Fitch, and A- by S&P. ICD focuses on Shari’ah-compliant financing for projects like infrastructure and private equity funds, aiming to create jobs and boost exports.For more information, visit: www.icd-ps.org. For media inquiries, contact: Nabil El-Alami, Communications & Corporate Marketing Division Manager, nalami@isdb.org.