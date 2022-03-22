JEDDAH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (ICD-PS.org) and the Executive Education of the University of Business and Technology (UBT Executive Education) are announcing the official launching of a joint education program to provide high-quality education and training courses in the subject of Financial Literacy (FinLit) and Financial Inclusion in ICD’s 55 member countries via ICD’s FinLit online Platform.

The Parties recognize the importance FinLit in the development agenda and in its significant contribution to financial inclusion. The program will introduce several education mechanisms and platforms, including financial education and training workshops, webinars, illustration materials, boot camps, hackathons, gamification, accredited in-class and online educational courses, and offer certified training and education programs; in addition to other opportunities or activities of mutual interest to both Parties.

On this occasion, Mr. Ayman Sejiny, the CEO of ICD, commented, ". This strong partnership with UBT and its Executive Education is within the framework of ICD’s mandate comprising of contributions to financial inclusion through several programs and initiatives such as the Financial Intelligence Platform (FIP) and FinLit program, enabling individuals, startups and SMEs financially through granting access to a variety of financial courses and interactive application tools."

He also added that “in an alignment with the UN-SDGs and the G20 objectives, ICD always participates and supports programs that help in achieving the development goals, particularly, the goals addressing inequality, equal opportunities, access to finance, digital transformation and innovation”.

His Excellency UBT President Prof. Dr. Osama Jannadi said that “UBT and its Executive Education is pleased to partner with ICD to co-design and deliver a series of training programs and boot camps in Financial Literacy and Financial Inclusion for the participants of the 55 member countries of ICD. This partnership reflects the strong commitment of UBT towards community service at a larger and global scale. It also highlights the international recognition both UBT and its Executive Education have gained, and their respective roles in developing high-quality professional training and education programs.”

This program will use ICD’s FinLit Platform as the main vehicle to deliver the education and training courses to millions of beneficiaries internationally and more specifically to ICD’s member countries. The platform aims to ease access and speed up and integrate affordable digital-based financial products and services that target unbanked and underserved segments of the population, as well as entrepreneurs, startups, and small enterprises. The FinLit Platform will also offer access to affordable financial products and services that include savings, financial planning, emergency fund, crowdfunding, financing, investments, and wealth growth.

About ICD:

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development financial institution and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICD was established in November 1999 to support the economic development of its member countries through the provision of finance for private sector projects, promoting competition and entrepreneurship, providing advisory services to governments and private companies of its member countries, and encouraging cross-border investments.

ICD is Rated A2’ by Moody’s, ‘A-’ by S&P and, A+ by Fitch. ICD establishes and strengthens cooperation and partnership relationships with an aim to establish joint or collective financing. ICD also applies financial technology (Fintech) to make financing more efficient and comprehensive. For more information on ICD visit: www.ICD-ps.org

About UBT EXECUTIVE EDUCATION:

Founded by the University of Business and Technology (UBT) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2000, UBT Executive Education is a leader in management training and career development for practitioners and executives in business and management. It provides international certification and qualification programs, as well as customized programs for corporations, institutions, startups, and SMEs.

Training practitioners and professionals from more than 100 companies and institutions in several countries, UBT Executive Education offers programs in Human Resources, Leadership, Finance, Accounting, Digital Marketing, Business Development, Project Management, Change Management, Communication, Advertising, Negotiations, Supply Chain & Logistics, and Risk Management. The programs are delivered in-person and online, and at different levels. For more information visit: https://ee.ubt.edu.sa/



