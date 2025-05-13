Dubai, UAE: Reinforcing its commitment to advancing building safety, sustainability, and innovation in building codes across the Gulf Region the International Code Council (ICC) is proud to participate in two major events in Riyadh this May. Represented by Mohammed Amer, Managing Director – ICC MENA, ICC shares expert insights at the Saudi Sustainable Building Show and Saudi Giga Projects 2025.

At the Saudi Sustainable Building Show, the 2nd International Exclusive Conference and Exhibition for Sustainable Building in Saudi Arabia, which took place from May 5–7 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, Amer joined the panel discussion titled “How Net-Zero Buildings Are Transforming the Construction Industry.” He discussed the transformative potential of net-zero principles in construction, highlighting how energy-efficient systems, renewable energy integration, and advanced materials are reshaping the industry. He also emphasized the importance of skills development and evolving regulatory frameworks in driving long-term progress.

This week, Amer will participate in Saudi Giga Projects 2025, scheduled for May 12–13 at The Venue by ROSHN Group, the Kingdom’s premier platform for its $1 trillion+ giga project program. In the session titled “Navigating the Future of Offsite and Modular Construction,” he will discuss how industrialized building methods, digital technologies, and sustainable design strategies are boosting productivity and reducing environmental impact in large-scale developments.

“Supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision for sustainable, high-performing buildings through modern building codes and smart collaboration is central to our mission and long-term impact. As a key enabler in the GCC region responsible for shaping the future of building safety and code development, it’s a privilege to contribute to these important conversations,” said Amer.

Through strategic partnerships with the Kingdom’s entities - such as the Saudi Building Code Center (SBCC) and the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH), ICC continues to lead regional efforts in adapting and implementing the International Building Code® (IBC®) and other International Codes to suit local requirements. These collaborations support the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals, ensuring safety, resilience, and efficiency across a wide range of construction projects.

