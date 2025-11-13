Dubai, UAE – In the presence of H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) and Al Rostamani Group inaugurated a Training and Knowledge Transfer Building, a Plant Tissue Culture Laboratory, and an Integrated Agri-Aquaculture System at ICBA’s headquarters in Dubai.

Constructed with the support and full funding of Al Rostamani Group, these new facilities mark a major milestone in strengthening ICBA’s position as a center of excellence for sustainable agriculture, innovation, and capacity development in the UAE and beyond. The inauguration follows the foundation-stone ceremony held in September 2024, reaffirming the UAE’s leadership in advancing science-based solutions and cross-sector partnerships that enhance food security and climate resilience.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector, H.E. Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group; H.E. Hassan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Vice-Chairman of Al Rostamani Group; and H.E. Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director General of ICBA, along with senior officials, scientists, and representatives from government entities, academia, and the private sector.

H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated: “The inauguration of ICBA's new research and training facilities marks a significant moment for agricultural innovation in the UAE. ICBA has been instrumental in our National Food Security Strategy 2051, pioneering scientific innovation to enable crops to thrive in challenging saline and arid environments. Our ambitious journey to strengthen local food production is fundamentally guided by research and science. We extend our sincere thanks to the Al Rostamani Group for their catalytic investment, significantly expanding ICBA's capabilities with new state-of-the-art facilities. Their leadership exemplifies how private sector capital and expertise can translate national food security goals into tangible capabilities. This partnership serves as a powerful blueprint for private sector engagement, aligning corporate ESG with national priorities, accelerating technology deployment, and scaling climate-smart agriculture. These new facilities will ensure our choices today nourish future generations, growing a future where the UAE thrives with secure, nutritious food produced responsibly."

H.E. Dr. Tarifa Ajeif Al Zaabi, Director General of ICBA, said: “This inauguration reflects the true spirit of partnership and its vital role in advancing science, innovation, and sustainability through constructive collaboration. These new facilities represent a strategic investment in knowledge and capacity development. The Training Center will serve as a platform where farmers, researchers, and policymakers learn and collaborate side by side. The Plant Tissue Culture Laboratory and the Integrated Agri-Aquaculture System will enable our scientists to develop and apply sustainable, water-efficient models tailored to the realities of arid and saline environments. Our goal is for every innovation developed here to contribute to stronger, more resilient food systems and to communities that can thrive despite challenges. This project embodies our commitment to purposeful science — science that empowers people, connects communities, and serves sustainability in the UAE, the region, and the world.”

H.E. Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group, stated: “It is with immense pride that our support and collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and ICBA have reached this significant milestone: the inauguration of the new ICBA facilities. These facilities are pivotal to advancing the UAE's strategic objectives in environmental and agricultural sustainability. The Al Rostamani Group's funding initiative is driven by our deep commitment to social responsibility and our firm belief in the impactful results of such projects. We view such collaboration as fundamental to Al Rostamani Group's endeavors in sustainability, innovation, education, and environmental preservation.”

H.E. Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani added: “We take great stride in being part of these significant strategic projects, as our cooperation seeks to advance our nation's vision for environmental sustainability and food security by utilizing cutting-edge research and technology for the benefit of future generations.”

The new facilities constitute a significant addition to the UAE’s agricultural research and innovation landscape. The Training Center includes multipurpose halls accommodating up to 300 participants for workshops, seminars, and hands-on training. The Plant Tissue Culture Laboratory is equipped with advanced technologies to study the propagation of key plant species such as date palms and mangroves, while the Integrated Agri-Aquaculture System supports applied research on sustainable food production and efficient water use.

This inauguration marks a new chapter in ICBA’s mission to foster agricultural innovation and capacity development across the UAE and the wider region. By combining advanced scientific research with practical training, ICBA continues to contribute to the national vision of a sustainable, knowledge-based agricultural sector that benefits communities locally and globally.

About ICBA

Established by the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Development Bank, the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) is a unique international not-for-profit applied research-for-development center. The center’s approach integrates strategic alliances, technical expertise, and knowledge empowerment to co-create innovative solutions for sustainable livelihoods and food security in saline and arid environments. The center’s research is at the nexus of soil, water, crops, and climate to prevent, manage and recover from salinity in agricultural lands. Through this holistic and integrated approach, ICBA strives to make a lasting positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of farming communities, ensuring their resilience and contributing to a more sustainable future for all. www.biosaline.org