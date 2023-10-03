Dubai: IBV International Vaults is bringing London’s most exclusive private vault to Dubai as part of its ongoing international expansion.

Setting a new benchmark in security, safety and service, the new, ultra secure facility is now open at Dubai’s Gold & Diamond Park, complementing IBV International Vault’s existing collection of seven vaults in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and other markets.

With world-leading, multi-tiered security, sumptuous interiors and discreet service, IBV International Vaults Dubai offers private boxes of various sizes for storage of high-value, personal belongings such as currency, gold, watches and important documents. Prices start at AED600 per month, with discounted annual memberships also available.

Sean Hoey, Managing Director, IBV International Vaults, said: “After almost 20 years of success in key markets such as London and Zurich, our move into the Middle East is a significant milestone and a natural progression for IBV International Vaults. Valuable possessions deserve only the best in security, and we are delighted to bring London’s most exclusive private vault and our world-class services to Dubai, where corporate and individual customers will enjoy the same, unparalleled peace of mind and exclusive benefits as our 30,000 existing clients.”

Monitored by Dubai Police and fully compliant with the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), IBV International Vaults’ state-of-the-art security includes biometric readers, ballistic glass, CCTV cameras, certified vault doors and intrusion detection.

Customers also receive complimentary AED100,000 insurance cover, complimentary membership to the IBV Supercar Club and preferential rates on precious metals from its subsidiary, IBV Gold. All gold is certified and sourced from the world’s leading mints, with insurance underwritten by Lloyds of London. In addition, members get exclusive access to high end lifestyle and networking events.

For more information or to book a private tour, email infodubai@ibvglobal.com, visit the International Vaults website.

About IBV International Vaults (www.internationalvaults.com)

IBV International Vaults was established in 2004 with the flagship facility in Park Lane, Mayfair, London. Today, the company has 10 international branches – in the UK, Switzerland, South Africa and, now, the United Arab Emirates – with further expansion in the pipeline. Operating to global standards with prestigious offerings in security and gold exchange, IBV is the world’s most exclusive private vault company, currently serving more than 30,000 members globally.