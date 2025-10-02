Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Ibn Al Nafees Hospital, a leading multi-speciality hospital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of the first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner of its kind in the Kingdom, produced by the global Japanese company Canon. This milestone underscores the hospital’s commitment to providing the latest diagnostic technologies to better serve patients and deliver integrated medical care that meets international standards.

The new device features advanced technologies that enable highly precise and high-quality imaging. The Canon Vantage Orian incorporates Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE), the world’s first deep learning reconstruction for MRI, which produces exceptionally detailed MR images by intelligently removing noise, thereby enhancing diagnostic efficiency and the accuracy of results. It also features Accelerated Scanning (Compressed SPEEDER & Fast 3D), leading to up to 50% shorter scan times; in addition to patient comfort features, such as whisper-quiet scanning, wide bore, and immersive MR Theater, ensuring a comfortable and safe experience for patients.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Wednesday at the hospital’s premises in Um Al Hassam, attended by Dr Hassan Al Arrayed, Chairman of the Board at Ibn Al Nafees Hospital; Mr Rahma Jaberi, Chief Executive Officer of Ibn Al Nafees Hospital; Dr. Hamed Al-Arrayedh, Board Member; Dr. Wadie Yousif, Consultant Radiologist, Vascular & Interventional Radiologist; Mr Yousif Ahmed Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of Yousif Mahmood Hussain Company, Mr Reji John, Deputy Manager at Yousif Mahmood Hussain Company, and Mr Leejoe Mammen, Head of Business Unit at Yousif Mahmood Hussain Company, along with a number of distinguished guests, medical professionals and media representatives.

This launch reflects the fruitful collaboration between Ibn Al Nafees Hospital and Canon, as part of the hospital’s continuous efforts to expand partnerships with leading global medical technology providers, aiming to introduce cutting-edge innovations in diagnostic imaging and contribute to the development of Bahrain’s healthcare sector in alignment with the Kingdom’s ambitious national vision.

On this occasion, Dr Hassan Al Arrayed, Chairman of the Board at Ibn Al Nafees Hospital, stated: “We are delighted to announce the introduction of this advanced device, which represents a significant leap forward in medical diagnostic services. It comes as part of our strategy to adopt the latest technological innovations and provide world-class medical services that keep pace with the continuous evolution of the healthcare sector.”

He added: “We reaffirm our ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare services in the Kingdom and expanding our offerings in line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 to build an integrated and sustainable healthcare system.”

For his part, Mr Rahma Jaberi, Chief Executive Officer of Ibn Al Nafees Hospital, commented: “This achievement marks an important step in our journey towards medical excellence. We are constantly keen on integrating the latest medical devices and technologies to strengthen our diagnostic and treatment capabilities and to offer comprehensive healthcare services that meet the diverse needs of our patients.”

He added: “Through this initiative, we aim to elevate the standard of healthcare services in Bahrain and reaffirm our position as a leading hospital that harnesses innovation and technology to serve the community.”

Meanwhile, Mr Yousif Ahmed Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of Yousif Mahmood Hussain Company, said: “We are proud of our partnership with Ibn Al Nafees Hospital, which exemplifies a fruitful collaboration between the medical and technology sectors. The introduction of this device in Bahrain reflects our commitment to supporting our partners with the latest solutions that contribute to advancing healthcare services.”

He added: “We look forward to further strengthening this partnership in the future and delivering more innovative technological solutions that enhance the quality of diagnostics and treatment, serving the communities in which we operate.”

At the end of the ceremony, guests were taken on a guided tour of the new imaging unit, where they received a detailed presentation on the features of the device and its advanced capabilities in supporting precise diagnostic examinations across various medical conditions.