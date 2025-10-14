Dubai, UAE – IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Deloitte Middle East announced today the signing of an agreement to advance the adoption of next-generation technologies across key markets in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Signed on Day 2 of GITEX 2025, by Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Africa and Muhannad Tayem, Technology & Transformation Chief Operating Officer, Deloitte Middle East, the agreement states that IBM and Deloitte will collaborate to deliver AI-led and technology-driven services, helping organizations in banking and finance, government, oil and gas, and energy and utilities unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Together, the companies will focus strategically on AI, Financial Operations (FinOps), and cybersecurity — advancing responsible AI innovation, enhancing financial efficiency, and strengthening defenses against emerging digital threats through quantum resilience and security operations. Plans include the intent to establish an AI Governance Centre of Excellence that will combine Deloitte’s consulting expertise with IBM’s watsonx.governance platform to help clients deploy trustworthy, responsible AI at scale.

“AI is the defining technology of our time, and organizations in the Middle East are moving quickly from experimenting to scaling it across their operations,” said Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Africa. “Through this collaboration with Deloitte, we will help clients adopt AI that is open, trusted, and designed to deliver measurable business outcomes, accelerating transformation and strengthening their competitiveness in a digital economy.”

“Enterprises across the Middle East are embracing advanced technologies to accelerate national digital agendas and deliver greater value to their stakeholders,” said Kathy Kadoch, Global Chief Commercial Officer – IBM Alliance and Partner at Deloitte. “By combining Deloitte’s consulting depth with IBM’s trusted platforms, we can help clients move from pilots to large-scale adoption of AI, cloud, and cyber solutions — building more resilient, secure, and competitive organizations for the future.”

Muhannad Tayem, Technology & Transformation Chief Operating Officer, Deloitte Middle East added: “Organizations across GCC states today are embarking on complex transformations that demand both speed and strategic clarity. By combining IBM’s advanced platforms with Deloitte’s deep consulting and transformation expertise, we will help clients scale responsibly with AI, navigate disruption, and unlock sustainable growth that strengthens national and regional digital economies.”

With this agreement, IBM and Deloitte reaffirm their commitment to helping enterprises and governments reimagine the future. Together, they aim to deliver technologies and services that enable lasting economic and digital progress in the region.

Statements regarding IBM's and Deloitte’s future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal and Consulting and related services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

© 2025 Deloitte & Touche (M.E.). All rights reserved.

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides services throughout 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal and Consulting and related services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

To no longer receive emails, please send a return email to the sender with the word “Unsubscribe” in the subject line.

Yasmin Kayali

Brand, Marketing & Eminence Leader

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

ykayali@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com