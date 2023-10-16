In the first session SECP Commissioner Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi emphasized the convergence of Islamic finance and the capital market as a significant opportunity for Pakistan's economic prosperity.

PSX CEO Farrukh H. Khan pledged to expand Islamic finance in the stock market. Dr. Mufti Irshad Ahmad Aijaz delivered a lecture on foundational concepts of Islamic finance and key Shariah considerations for capital market institutions. IBA CEIF Director Ahmed Ali Siddiqui emphasized the need for innovative capital market products in response to global financial changes. Tariq Naseem, the Head of Islamic Finance at SECP, provided a comprehensive presentation on the responsibilities of capital market institutions under the regulatory framework for Shariah-compliant companies.

The other session focused on "Shariah Disclosure requirements under the Companies Act, 2017 for Listed Companies" to raise awareness among CFOs, senior finance managers, and auditors about the obligations of Listed Companies under the Fourth Schedule of the Act. SECP's Executive Director, Khalida Habib, discussed stock screening of Shariah compliant equities and its disclosures requirements. Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Director IBA CEIF elaborated upon level of compliance with disclosure requirements, benefits of compliance and case study of fully compliant companies.

Mr. Tariq Naseem, Head Islamic Finance - SECP shed light on Rationale and objectives of disclosure requirements and penalty on non-compliance with disclosure requirements. Mr. Muhammad Asad (Chief Investment Officer - Al Meezan Investment) spoke about the Issues and challenges relating to Shariah stock screening and Shariah stock screening process under new regulations. Mr. Aamir Mushtaq Kanju - (DGM, Product Management and Research Dept - Pakistan Stock Exchange) covered Islamic indices at Pakistan Stock Exchange and Role of PSX on compliance with disclosure requirements.

