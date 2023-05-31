Hyundai Motor Group affiliates Hyundai and Kia to continue as FIFA’s official mobility partners, providing transportation, autonomous driving technologies and future mobility services at global events and tournaments

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) affiliates Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation today jointly announced the renewal of their longstanding partnerships with FIFA through 2030. The renewed agreement welcomes Group subsidiaries Boston Dynamics and Supernal into the fold.

The renewed partnerships will encompass a wide range of prestigious FIFA competitions, including the highly anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023TM and FIFA World Cup 2026TM, among others. Hyundai and Kia’s support for FIFA has spanned more than two decades, with a new emphasis on the growth and development of the women’s game.

To commemorate the occasion, FIFA and Hyundai Motor Group held a signing ceremony today at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined hands with Hyundai Motor Group President Karl Kim to officially seal the agreement, symbolizing the partners’ shared commitment to make football truly global.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnerships with Hyundai and Kia. Over the years, they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to supporting FIFA, and we value their dedication to enhancing the overall experience of our tournaments,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “As we enter this new era together, we are excited about the prospects that lie ahead with the addition of Boston Dynamics and Supernal. Together, we will continue to work on uniting the world through football.”

“On behalf of Hyundai Motor Group, we are honored to extend our partnerships with FIFA, reinforcing our longstanding commitment to the world of football,” said Karl Kim, President of Hyundai Motor Group. “As we embark on this renewed collaboration, we look forward to showcasing the capabilities of our mobility solutions and partner brands on a global scale. Together with FIFA, we aim to inspire and unite fans around the world through the power of football.”

As the official mobility partners of FIFA, Hyundai and Kia will continue to play crucial roles in ensuring the smooth and efficient transportation operations at FIFA’s global events and competitions. With the automakers’ extensive global distribution networks, they will provide comprehensive vehicle lineups that will fulfil all transportation requirements for FIFA, enabling seamless movement of teams, officials and staff.

Notably, Group subsidiaries Boston Dynamics and Supernal will join the renewed agreement with FIFA, providing exciting opportunities for the future mobility brands to showcase their respective expertise, technologies and sustainable approach to innovation before a truly global audience. Boston Dynamics is the Group’s primary affiliate in robotics and Supernal is its advanced air mobility unit. Both subsidiaries are key parts of the Group’s transformation into a smart and sustainable mobility solutions provider driven to advance future modes of mobility.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group’s mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

For more information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

