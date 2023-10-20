UAE: Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, officially launched its latest and most advanced range of intrinsically safe (IS) portable two-way radios and smartphone at GITEX Technology Week 2023 in Dubai. Featuring an extensive product lineup that includes PNC460U Rugged Explosion-proof Smartphone with Push-to-talk as well as PT890Ex and HP79XEx Intrinsically Safe Portable Radios, this launch makes Hytera the provider with a comprehensive IS device range in the global market across DMR, TETRA and PoC technologies.



Hytera’s innovative devices are poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing safety and connectivity standards across high-risk work environments such as fire rescue, oil and gas, refinery, chemical and mining. Beyond mitigating the operational safety risks in such situations, these novel technologies also contribute to the Middle East’s economic growth. For instance, the Middle East accounts for approximately 30 per cent of the world’s total oil production, housing five of the largest oil fields globally.



Hytera's IS technologies serve as a significant facilitator for the seamless functioning of the hazardous workplaces, supporting the industry's growth given that the sector is one of the major contributors to the region's economy.



Capitalising on decades of Hytera’s expertise in IS electronics development, the latest devices adopt powerful IS circuits, explosion-proof batteries, anti-static technology and dual antimagnetic mechanisms to minimise the potential risk of explosion caused by overheating and electronic sparks in highly hazardous environments with explosive gas and combustible dust. Built with meticulous engineering and innovation, these devices emphasise safety without compromising on performance, demonstrating Hytera’s dedication to delivering top-of-line communications solutions tailored for industries in the region and across the world.



PNC460U Rugged Explosion-proof Smartphone with Push-to-talk

The PNC460U, Hytera’s first UL913-certified ruggedized IS smartphone, is designed to facilitate instant group communications, i.e. push-to-talk (PTT) calls, mobile office APPs and data transmission in hazardous environments. It complies with explosion-proof requirements for use in Class I, II, III, Division 1, Groups C-G and T4 and -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F) areas. Sporting a 5-inch HD screen and Android 12 OS, the device comes with a dedicated PTT key and seamlessly blends smartphone capabilities with PoC radio functionalities. It works with specialised APPs and dispatch software to achieve versatile PTT voice calls, video calls, and visualised dispatching.



PT890Ex and HP79XEx Intrinsically Safe Portable Radios

Bolstering Hytera’s Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) offerings are two new entries – the PT890Ex and HP79XEx. The PT890Ex, a TETRA portable radio, and its counterpart, the HP79XEx, a DMR variant, are both IECEx certified. Crafted with advanced explosion-proof materials, the new radios are engineered to withstand intense temperatures ranging from -25°C to 60°C (-13°F to 140°F) in hazardous environments without the risk of triggering explosions. Additionally, PT890Ex and HP79XEx utilise innovative silicone encapsulation technology to guard against threats like liquids and flammable dust from intruding the circuits. The adoption of multiple circuit protection mechanisms further enhances safety even with high audio output power of 2 watts.



“The PNC460U marks an important milestone for Hytera to bring push-to-talk smartphones into the intrinsically safe arena. The crucial position of Dubai as one of the most technologically advanced cities in the Middle East, as well as the region’s availability of oil and gas reserves, further adds to the value of the product launch,” said Stanley Song, Deputy General Manager of Hytera Overseas.



“The PNC460U is set to transform critical communications in hazardous environments with its LTE capability and compatibility with the whole Hytera ecosystem. Together with our newest DMR and TETRA intrinsically safe radios, the new range will boost the safety and efficiency of hazardous industries to the maximum,” he added.



Hytera’s presence at GITEX 2023 exemplifies their dedication to broadening their partnership horizons across the region.



The availability of PNC460U, PT890Ex and HP79XEx varies across countries. For more information on all the new features, accessories and capabilities.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video, and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/home.html.

