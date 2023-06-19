HyperPay, one of the leading payment gateway providers in the MENA region, was awarded the prestigious ‘Best Enterprise Solution’ award by the Entrepreneur Middle East at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023, for its innovative fintech solutions that offer unified and seamless customer experiences.

The recognition highlights HyperPay’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, with which they deliver superior payment solutions and services in the fintech industry. The company's fintech solutions and services were also recognised for being secure, effective, and user-friendly. HyperPay’s innovative solutions have significantly transformed the way businesses manage their financial transactions by offering cutting-edge features like multi-channel payment acceptance, robust fraud prevention systems, comprehensive reporting and analytics, and seamless integrations with existing business systems. By incorporating these solutions, businesses are able to improve customer satisfaction, optimise operations, and enhance better cash flow management.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay stated: “We are proud to receive the ‘Best Enterprise Solution’ award by Entrepreneur Middle East. This accolade echoes the steadfast commitment of our resilient team in delivering quality payment solutions and services in the fintech industry. Their spirit, commitment, and passion have been essential to achieving excellence and propelling our company forward. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Entrepreneur Middle East, as well as the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 for acknowledging our efforts. At HyperPay, our primary goal is to redefine the payment experience by making it more seamless, secure, and customer focused. We are honoured to be at the forefront of revolutionising the financial sector through cutting-edge fintech solutions, and will continue to invest in talent, research, and technology to exceed expectations and push the limits of what is possible.”

HyperPay serves as a one-stop-shop financial solutions provider that caters to the specific needs and preferences of businesses, providing a unique customer experience. The company has a proven track record of serving clients across a variety of industries, building a robust reputation for its quality of services that offer highest degrees of security, reliability, and customer-centricity. The ‘Best Enterprise Solution’ award strengthens HyperPay's position as a pioneer in the fintech industry and underlines its commitment to addressing the changing demands of businesses in a more digital and interconnected world.

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023, presented by Entrepreneur Middle East, was held at Sofitel the Palm on June 12, 2023, to highlight the contributions of various businesses and individuals in shaping the future of fintech in the MENA region. The event brought together various industry leaders to highlight innovators who have substantially advanced the field of financial technology through innovation and other technological advancements.

