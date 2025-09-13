HyperPay, one of the fastest-growing e-payment gateways in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, will showcase its comprehensive suite of solutions at Money20/20 Middle East 2025, which will take place from September 15 to 17, 2025, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham, Saudi Arabia.

HyperPay will leverage the platform to showcase its innovative portfolio of solutions aimed at supporting businesses and merchants across various industries, including e-commerce, hospitality, education, finance, government, and insurance. The company’s lineup includes HyperTap, a mobile-based contactless payment tool; recurring billing services optimised for subscription models; and advanced tokenisation and data reporting to enhance transaction security and business intelligence. Additionally, the company will highlight its mobile app, which enables businesses to effortlessly monitor and manage real-time payments.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay, said: “Our participation in the event demonstrates our relentless efforts to lead digital transformation in payments across the MENA region. At HyperPay, innovation drives our operations, including our services such as HyperTap, data reporting, and recurring billing, tailored for businesses of all sizes. This event serves as an ideal platform to engage with global partners, investors, and innovators while reinforcing our role in creating a digital-first economy and advancing financial inclusion, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

With its PCI-DSS and ISO-certified services, HyperPay ensures maximum security and compliance while linking merchants to a consolidated network of local, regional and international payment methods. Licensed by the Saudi Central Bank and headquartered in Riyadh, the company currently serves thousands of clients and partners throughout the Arab world, with significant expansion plans in Bahrain, Egypt and Qatar. As a homegrown fintech platform, HyperPay’s growth aligns with Saudi Arabia’s emergence as the fastest-growing financial hub, backed by a USD 1 trillion economy and a national agenda built on digital transformation.

Money 20/20 Middle East is one of the world’s leading platforms for fintech innovation and networking, bringing together over 350 speakers, 450 brands, 600 investors, and more than 45,000 attendees from over 40 countries. This year, the event is held under the theme ‘Where Money Does Business’ and will cover topics from artificial intelligence (AI) in finance to changing regulations, inclusive innovation, and strategic capital.