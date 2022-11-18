Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Husqvarna Construction, part of Husqvarna Group, has further strengthened its offering for contractors looking for a really durable drill motor with the launch of two new electric drill motors - DM 400 and DM 430 – single-phase 3.2 kW that doesn’t compromise on performance. These are the first Husqvarna drill motors to be equipped with Embedded Connectivity.

The durable all-aluminum casing has a solid feel and a compact design to make it usable even when drilling in narrow corners. The carrying handle also works as an impact guard and is easy to remove when needed, giving extra clearance in tight spaces. Husqvarna DM 400 / DM 430 are equipped with Embedded Connectivity – an enhanced version of Husqvarna Fleet Services™. It harvests and presents rich data analytics and insights into the health of your Husqvarna equipment, including key performance alerts. This technology allows continuous wireless updates of the machine’s software to keep it as smart and modern as possible.

Commenting on the new launches, Jeff Bennett, General Manager at Husqvarna Construction, said, “In this ever-changing world of technology and the Internet of Things, it has been essential for operators of equipment to be able to collect and analyze information on the usage of the product and how to enhance its outcome. The new DM 400 / DM 430 are designed for rough handling and heavy drilling jobs. But, they’re also very easy to handle in any drilling conditions you can think of. They can be termed as truly dependable workhorses built to make the operator proud.”

The typical Husqvarna features include the LED load indicator and the SmartStart (half speed) button, and the quick connection to the new Husqvarna DS 500 stand, which is designed to fit perfectly together with DM 400 / DM 430. The three-speed gearbox makes it easy to adjust the RPMs for core bit diameters from 55 to 350 mm for DM 400, and 100 to 450 mm for DM 430. Inside the casing, the air-cooled heavy-duty electric motor is built to a tried and tested design, proven to withstand high loads without overheating. The long-life carbon brushes are easy to inspect and replace. To protect the motor and gearbox in case the drill bit gets stuck, Husqvarna DM 400 / DM 430 are equipped with two independent systems a mechanical friction clutch and the Husqvarna Elgard™ electronic motor overload protection.

