Dubai, UAE – Hunan Province Tourism Department Led by Mrs. Li Aiwu, have facilitated in collaboration with Huaxia Investment Group and Legend Holding Group, has entered into a landmark cooperation agreement designed to strengthen tourism and cultural ties between China and the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement extend the sharing of tourism resources to create a richer travel experience for visitors across both countries, with an aim to facilitate various holidays and tours, to explore the cultural heritage, market connectivity with a focus on showcase their unique cultural, modern and natural attraction locations.

By building stronger ties between the two destinations, the partnership aims to boost the UAE’s role as a global hub and Hunan’s tourism as one of China’s upcoming culturally rich provinces.

Legend Holding Group has played a key role in shaping the collaboration between the government of the United Arab Emirates and the government of Hunan Province. The Group coordinated a series of high-level meetings with UAE authorities, including the Department of Economy, the Sharjah Tourism Authority, and other corporations across the UAE. Paving the way for new engagements demonstrate Legend’s growing reputation as a strategic link between China and the UAE, promoting collaboration not only in tourism but also across industries such as automotive, green energy, logistics, and technology.

Through the partnership, both countries aim to expand cultural promotion and drive tourism opportunities for people to people. With the UAE continuing to attract millions of international visitors each year, and Hunan offering a wealth of heritage, cuisine, natural beauty, and innovation, the cooperation is set to enhance the global profile of both regions.

Waseem, Legend Holding Group's Head of Marketing and PR, highlighted the impact of the agreement - "We are proud to be the connecting link between the UAE and China, as I see it not only a partnership investment in tourism, but it’s a starting point to path the way for future cooperation between UAE and China in various industries to create new opportunities for the future”.

Both parties have expressed their enthusiasm for exploring further areas of cooperation, including sustainable tourism, Mobility, and investment opportunities that align with the strategic growth of the UAE and China.