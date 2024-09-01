Show your true colors: FC Barcelona and Human Mobile Devices (HMD) drop partnership news with a fan-led joint logo reveal video ahead of FC Barcelona’s first La Liga home game on 24 August

Dubai - UAE: Flick, Romeu, Victor, Olmo, Roebuck… there have been plenty of high-profile new arrivals at FC Barcelona in recent months and a new supporter is announced to join the masses of fans out there. That supporter is Human Mobile Devices (HMD), a European mobile phone innovator that prides itself on doing things differently – a trait made abundantly clear in the new partnership reveal.

Dropping on the Human Mobile Devices (HMD) and FC Barcelona social channels, the partnership reveal video sees Lamine Yamal’s hairdresser, Saul Peregrina, shave the world-famous FC Barcelona crest next to the Human Mobile Devices (HMD) logo in back of the head to announce a three-year partnership deal. The intricate artwork took two hours to complete.

The initial three-year deal, which sees Human Mobile Devices (HMD) become a Global Partner of FC Barcelona and Official Mobile Phone Partner of FC Barcelona, is designed to raise awareness of Human Mobile Devices (HMD) – a company not yet 10 years-old but already Europe’s largest manufacturer of smartphones. The partnership between the two brands extends beyond football as it will cover the FC Barcelona basketball, futsal, handball and roller hockey teams too.

Saul Peregrina, hairdresser to the stars, recently cut Lamine Yamal’s hair and the La Masia graduate’s reaction video on TikTok has clocked up 7.5 million views. This time Human Mobile Devices (HMD) put fan Iñigo in Saul’s barber seat to recreate a stunning piece of shaved art combining the two brands logos.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President of HMD in the AMEA Region, said: “Football is the number one sport in the Middle East, and FC Barcelona is very popular and loved in our region. We are very excited about this partnership that will include the Middle East. Soon, Barcelona fans in this region will be closer to their favorite team though HMD”.

Commenting on the announcement of the partnership, Lars Silberbauer, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Human Mobile Devices (HMD), said: “When it comes to creativity and innovation in sport you simply cannot look past FC Barcelona. The club has always championed fresh thinking, beauty, and flair, and we have the same mindset when it comes to technology. And just like FC Barcelona brings people together – it’s more than a club obviously – we’re the same. Every device we make is designed to enhance people’s lives and build connectivity. I’ve been a FC Barcelona fan for a long time, ever since Michael Laudrup joined the club back in 1989. I’m still a fan, and pleased to announce HMD as a supporter too. We can’t wait to work with the club, and the culers, to do some amazing things together.”

Away from the stadiums, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) will have a significant presence across FC Barcelona’s digital platforms (which at last count numbered 468 million) and over the course of the coming months and years the two brands will collaborate on a number of impressive digital-first content pieces to excite fans and keep partnership visibility levels high.

Juli Guiu, vice-president of the FC Barcelona Marketing Area, comments: “We are very proud to take a new step forward in our commercial strategy by incorporating the HMD company as a new Global Partner. We feel very aligned with them in terms of brand values because theirs is an honest, transparent vision of technology that makes a priority of waste disposal and responsible use, with special consideration for the welfare of future generations. HMD and Barça are, from now on, two brands that go hand in hand from the present but looking to the future.”

TM and © 2024 HMD Global. All rights reserved.

About Human Mobile Devices

We are Human Mobile Devices, and we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their

budget. That’s why we are thrilled to be Europe’s largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out. Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of Human Mobile Devices original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see www.hmd.com.

Sobre el FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is considered the greatest multisports club in the world and in 2024 it turns 125 years of history. It was founded in 1899 and it is owned by its members. Rooted in its city and country its outlook is global, and it has official headquarters in cities in three different continents: Barcelona, Hong Kong and New York.

Barça seeks to change the world through sporting excellence. This also reaches the world of knowledge and innovation via the Barça Innovation Hub. The club is also renowned for its commitment to social causes, which it channels through the FC Barcelona Foundation, and for its work to educate boys and girls in the positive values of sport. Barça’s growth in recent years means it now is one of the most beloved sport clubs in the world and one of the most followed on social media.