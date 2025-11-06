HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence solutions, and DataVolt, a global leader in the development of large-scale datacenters and integrated infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at developing large-scale data centers and integrated infrastructure solutions. Through this collaboration, HUMAIN and DataVolt plan to develop a multi-gigawatt data center pipeline, designed to power the world’s most demanding AI workloads.

By combining HUMAIN’s leadership in advancing Saudi Arabia’s AI ecosystem and attracting global compute leaders to the Kingdom, together with DataVolt’s proven expertise in designing, constructing, and operating complex infrastructure that integrates advanced energy and cooling innovations, the partnership aims to deliver high-performance, sustainable, and scalable data centers with cost-efficiency at their core.

With shared values and complementary strengths, HUMAIN and DataVolt are uniquely positioned to accelerate the global transition toward cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable digital infrastructure by delivering tangible impact at scale.

Tareq Amin, the CEO of HUMAIN highlighted, “By combining HUMAIN’s end-to-end AI expertise with DataVolt’s sustainable infrastructure capabilities, we’re building the foundation for a new era of intelligent computing at a lower cost of compute.”

Rajit Nanda, the CEO of DataVolt said, “We are excited by the opportunity to work together with HUMAIN in supporting the Kingdom to take the next leap forward as it positions itself as the new destination for global AI training and inferencing.”

ABOUT HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world’s most advanced Arabic LLMs built in the Arab world, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

ABOUT DataVolt

DataVolt is an operator of data centers, integrating dedicated high-availability multi-technology renewable energy infrastructure solutions and green fuels, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and scalability. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with offices currently in the USA, Uzbekistan, India, and the UAE. DataVolt has strong global ambitions spanning across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the USA. DataVolt’s core focus is servicing the needs of hyperscalers, large enterprises, and government institutions.